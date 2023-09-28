Tennessee football vs South Carolina: Score prediction, scouting report for Vols vs Gamecocks

Tennessee football is chasing its first SEC win and maybe some revenge in the process.

The No. 19 Vols (3-1, 0-1 SEC) host South Carolina (2-2, 1-1) on Saturday (7:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network) at Neyland Stadium.

Here is what to know about the matchup:

South Carolina has been a pest for the Vols with a pattern

South Carolina thrashed Tennessee in a 63-38 win in Columbia, South Carolina, last November that crushed UT's College Football Playoff dreams and also ended quarterback Hendon Hooker's Vols career with a torn ACL.

The Gamecocks have been a bother for Tennessee since 2010, holding a 7-6 mark in the past 13 meetings. The recent history of the series has followed a pattern with alternating three-game winning streaks defining the matchups.

USC won three straight from 2010-12 before UT won a trio from 2013-15. The script repeated from 2016-18 and 2019-21 with winning streaks for USC and UT, respectively.

Xavier Legette is putting up nation-leading numbers

Xavier Legette had 423 receiving yards in four seasons. The South Carolina senior has a nation-leading 556 receiving yards through four games − and has two single-game showings that top his best season.

“Athletic, playmaker," Vols coach Josh Heupel said of Legette. "We have to do a great job. He is a special player. So we have to do a really good job. That takes all 11 (players).”

Legette had nine catches for 178 yards against North Carolina in USC's season opener. He had five catches for 189 yards with two touchdowns against Mississippi State in Week 4. He also had 118 yards against Furman in Week 2.

Georgia had the best success slowing Legette. He had seven catches for 71 yards against the Bulldogs.

Run the ball, y'all

Tennessee leads the SEC and is fourth nationally among Power 5 programs in rushing yards per game. The Vols are averaging 229.5 yards per game after posting a 303-yard effort against UTSA.

UT has 10 rushing touchdowns, while South Carolina has allowed the most rushing touchdowns in the SEC with eight.

The Vols have posted three games with at least 200 rushing yards this season, but Florida bottled up the UT rushing attack. It had 100 yards on 30 carries against the Gators.

Spencer Rattler could be Tennessee's problem again

Spencer Rattler went supernova on Tennessee last season, compiling a stellar six-touchdown game. He threw for 438 yards and completed more than 80% of his passes in the USC win.

The senior quarterback is putting together a stout season through four games. He ranks sixth nationally in yards per game, while completing 74.2% of his passes. His completion percentage ranks second in the SEC.

Score prediction

South Carolina 35, Tennessee 31: The Gamecocks get Tennessee again, moving toward another three-game winning streak in the series that has followed

