Tennessee football vs Pac-12: Some highlights and lowlights | Mike Strange

My hat is off, my head bowed. As a college football traditionalist, it was tragic watching the Pac-12 become the Pac-4, probably on the way to the Pac-0.

Perhaps University of Tennessee fans don’t care what happens on the West Coast. The Vols, after all, are snug in college football’s best conference. They haven’t won an SEC title since 1998 and it’s only going to get tougher when the Longhorns and Sooners arrive. But, hey, the TV money’s rolling in.

Tennessee had an interesting history with the Pac-12. Well, some of it. The Vols never played Washington, Stanford, Arizona or Arizona State. They faced Utah and Colorado before those two made the Pac-10 the Pac-12.

There were two Pac-12 schools Tennessee never beat: 0-4 against Southern Cal; 0-2 against Oregon.

UT defeated Washington State four out of five tries, split with California 2-2 and went 1-0-1 against Oregon State.

One of the delights of my run at the News Sentinel was Tennessee’s series with UCLA. Of 15 meetings, I covered the final seven, including four at the Rose Bowl (stadium) in Pasadena. It became my favorite road venue.

The Vols and Bruins first tangled in 1965 and last in 2009. The bottom line was 7-6-2, Tennessee’s favor. With UCLA in the Big Ten, I doubt we’ll ever see another Tennessee-UCLA game.

Tennessee running back Montario Hardesty leaps over UCLA's Rahim Moore to score Sept. 1, 2008, at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. The Vols lost 27-24 in overtime.

Unless there is a surprising revitalization, I doubt we’ll ever see the Vols play another Pac-12 opponent, period.

If so, the West Coast guys fade into a Malibu sunset on a five-game winning streak – California in 2007, UCLA in ’08 and ’09 and Oregon in 2010 and ’13.

Here are 10 memories:

1939: After outscoring 10 regular-season foes 212-0, the Vols boarded a train to meet USC in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, 1940. The No. 3 Trojans found the end zone and won 14-0.

1965: UCLA came to Memphis to meet the Vols in brand new Liberty Bowl Stadium. The first game with the Bruins might have been the best. Dewey Warren scored the go-ahead touchdown late and Bob Petrella intercepted a UCLA pass to seal a 37-34 Tennessee win.

1978: The Vols opened the season losing 13-0 to UCLA in Knoxville. The next week lowly Oregon State escaped Neyland with a 13-13 tie. Johnny Majors had work to do.

1980: A Southern Cal field goal as time expired delivered a 20-17 win in Neyland. The winning kick was set up by an interception by Jeff Fisher. Yes, that Jeff Fisher.

1981: USC’s 43-7 win in LA is dubbed the day the Vols nearly killed the Trojan horse mascot, which prances after every USC score. Also exhausted: Willie Gault, who set a UT record that still stands, returning seven USC kickoffs.

1984: Tony Robinson’s first start was a 34-27 win over Washington State in Knoxville. The star, though, was Johnnie Jones, rushing for 203 yards.

1985: Robinson threw for 387 yards against UCLA and Chris White intercepted three passes. But the Bruins rallied late for a 26-26 tie.

1989: A 24-6 romp over No. 6 UCLA in Pasadena, introducing Chuck Webb, was a harbinger of a glorious decade for Tennessee football.

1994: Peyton Manning took his first collegiate snap at UCLA on Sept. 3 and made his first start in a 10-9 win over No. 17 Washington State on Oct. 1.

Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning calls signals during the UCLA game on Sept. 7, 1996, at Neyland Stadium. The No. 2 Vols won 35-20 over the Bruins. Manning's 53-yard touchdown pass to Joey Kent in the fourth quarter clinched the Vols' victory.

2006/2007: Season-openers against California turned out differently. The Vols throttled No. 9 Cal 35-18 in ’06. The Golden Bears got their revenge, 45-31, in Berkeley.

2013: Tennessee took a 7-0 lead over host Oregon. Then the No. 2 Ducks scored 59 consecutive points. The 59-14 final stands as the worst margin of defeat in Tennessee’s modern era.

Mike Strange is a former writer for the News Sentinel. He currently writes a weekly sports column for Shopper News.

Tennessee football vs Pac-12 memorable games