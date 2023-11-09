Tennessee football vs Missouri: Our score prediction, scouting report for SEC game

Tennessee football has its final road game this season.

No. 12 Tennessee (7-2, 3-2 SEC) plays at No. 15 Missouri (7-2, 3-2) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS).

Here is what to know about the matchup:

Tennessee can run the ball on Missouri

Tennessee has the best rushing offense in the Power Five with 227.8 yards per game. UT has rushed for at least 228 yards in every game except for two. It rushed for 100 yards at Florida and 133 at Alabama.

Missouri has the No. 5 ranked rushing defense in the SEC, but has given up big rushing numbers to Kentucky (181) and LSU (274) while beating up lowly South Carolina (69) and Vanderbilt (41). Missouri has given up at least 131 rushing yards four times.

Tennessee's Jaylen Wright has rushed for at least 100 yards six times in nine games.

Luther Burden III is a star wide receiver for Missouri

Luther Burden III is performing like the five-star prospect was expected to at Missouri. The sophomore is one of the best in the SEC with 64 catches for 958 yards and seven touchdowns. He ranks second in the SEC in catches, third in yards and is tied for fourth in TDs.

Burden's status is in question for Saturday after he suffered an injury at Georgia.

"(Burden) is really good player and so when he gets the ball in his hands he’s difficult to bring down," Heupel said Monday.

The 5-foot-11, 208-pound Burden had 45 catches, 375 yards and six touchdowns as a freshman. He was the No. 3 prospect nationally in the 247Sports Composite in the 2022 class.

Can Joe Milton shine again?

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton has delivered back-to-back efficient and strong showings. He as 17-for-20 passing for 227 yards and a touchdown at Kentucky. He was 11-for-14 passing for 254 yards and two touchdowns while playing only the first half against UConn.

The Vols QB hasn't thrown an interception since Sept. 30 against South Carolina.

Missouri is the best in the country in the red zone

Missouri has scored on 37 of 38 red-zone trips this season, the best conversation rate in the country at 97.4%. The Tigers have scored 25 red-zone touchdowns and kicked 12 field goals in the red zone.

The Vols are one of the SEC's best teams at stopping opponents in the red zone, allowing scores on 81.5% of red-zone opportunities. UT is the best in the SEC at preventing touchdowns on red-zone trips. It allows TDs on 44.4% of red-zone series.

Tennessee vs. Missouri score prediction

Missouri 31, Tennessee 30: Tennessee is headed into back-to-back tests against Missouri and Georgia. It comes up short in the first one and its final road test.

