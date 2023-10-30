Tennessee football vs Missouri game time, TV arrangements on hold. Here's why

The SEC will wait a few more days before announcing a kickoff time and TV arrangements for No. 16 Tennessee's football game against No. 14 Missouri.

The Vols (6-2, 3-2 SEC) and Tigers (7-1, 3-1) will play at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Missouri. But the other details are on hold.

On Monday, the SEC office announced that it will exercise a six-day option before setting the lineup for three marquee games on Nov. 11 games − Tennessee at Missouri, Florida at LSU and Ole Miss at Georgia. All three games could have an impact on the SEC divisional races.

The available slots are 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS, 7 p.m. on ESPN and 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network. They will be assigned after the Nov. 4 games.

Tennessee holds a 6-5 edge in the all-time series with Missouri. And the Vols have won the past four meetings.

Before they face off, Tennessee and Missouri will play opponents on drastically different levels this week.

The Vols will host Connecticut on Saturday (noon, SEC Network) at Neyland Stadium, where they've won 13 straight home games. Missouri will try to take control of the SEC East against Georgia, the two-time defending national champion.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football vs Missouri game time, TV arrangements on hold