Tennessee football vs Iowa: Our score prediction, scouting report for Citrus Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tennessee football is in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl for the first time since 2002.

The No. 21 Vols (8-4) play No. 17 Iowa (10-3) on Monday (1 p.m. ET, ABC) at Camping World Stadium.

Here is what to know about the matchup:

It’s really hard to score on Iowa

Iowa ranks No. 4 in scoring defense (13.2 ppg), No. 5 in total defense (274.8 ypg), No. 8 in passing defense (172.2 ypg) and No. 13 in rushing defense (102.5 ypg).

It doesn’t have a weakness, and most of its opponents have a hard time reaching the end zone.

The Hawkeyes lost 31-0 to Penn State and 26-0 to Michigan. They didn’t allow more than 22 points in any other game this season. Their other loss was 12-10 to Minnesota.

And they rarely give up big plays. Iowa allowed only one rush of 20 yards or more this season, the fewest in college football.

Nico Iamaleava must strike right balance in his first start

Iowa’s stingy defense will be quite a challenge for Tennessee freshman quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who is making his first start after sixth-year senior quarterback Joe Milton opted out of the Citrus Bowl.

Iamaleava is ultra-talented as a former five-star recruit. But he’s also inexperienced, having played only 52 snaps in four games of mop-up duty this season.

He must be patient, knowing that any points the Vols score must be earned. But he also can’t be too conservative because Tennessee’s up-tempo, aggressive style is its best advantage over the slogging Hawkeyes.

Iowa might have the worst offense in the nation

The good news for Iamaleava is that Tennessee might have to score only 20 points to win.

Iowa has perhaps the worst offense in the nation. It ranks last among 133 FBS teams in total offense (238.8 ypg) and No. 130 in scoring offense (16.6 ppg).

The Hawkeyes won low-scoring close games because they were strong on defense and special teams, and they commit few penalties. They scored fewer than 20 points in Big Ten wins over Wisconsin (15-6), Northwestern (10-7), Illinois (15-13) and Nebraska (13-10).

Who isn’t playing really does matter

Milton, Jaylen Wright and Jabari Small opted out. That’s the Vols’ starting quarterback and two of their top three running backs. Iamaleava and running back Dylan Sampson will get their first starts.

Defensive end Tyler Baron and five defensive backs in the primary rotation entered the transfer portal. Freshman cornerback Rickey Gibson and sophomore safety Andre Turrentine will be among the new starters in the secondary.

Iowa didn’t have anyone opt out, and it didn’t suffer any major losses in the portal. But cornerback Cooper DeJean, a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award and Bronko Nagurski Trophy, suffered a season-ending leg injury in November.

Tennessee score prediction vs. Iowa

Tennessee 24, Iowa 16: Iowa gets the low-scoring slugfest that it wants. But Tennessee finds the end zone enough times to break the 20-point threshold for coach Josh Heupel’s second straight bowl win.

