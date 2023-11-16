Tennessee football vs Georgia: Our score prediction, scouting report for SEC game

Tennessee football has its penultimate regular-season game Saturday. And it's a big one.

The No. 18 Vols (7-3, 3-3 SEC) play No. 1 Georgia (10-0, 7-0) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) at Neyland Stadium, where Tennessee has won 14 straight games.

Here is what to know about the matchup:

Georgia's defense remains a problem

Georgia's defense remains a problem as it has for years. The Bulldogs rank first in the SEC in multiple categories, allowing 289.2 yards per game, 181.3 passing yards per game and 15.6 points per game. They are second in rushing yards allowed per game with 107.9.

"Defensively, big, strong, athletic upfront," Vols coach Josh Heupel said. "They can run. They cover extremely well on the back end. They don’t miss tackles. You see ’em in in close quarters and in open space. They tackle extremely well."

Tennessee football's Neyland Stadium winning streak is on the line

Tennessee has a 14-game home winning streak rolling into Saturday. UT has not lost at Neyland Stadium since a 41-17 loss to Georgia on Nov. 13, 2021.

UT has beaten Florida and Alabama during its home winning streak. Both those wins came in the 2022 season as UT ended losing streaks against both, including a 15-game losing streak against Alabama.

Georgia, the two-time defending national champion, has won 27 straight games.

What's up with Tennessee's penalty problems?

Tennessee is one of the most heavily penalized teams in the nation, ranking No. 128 nationally and last in the SEC. The Vols average 8.5 penalties and 72.5 penalty yards.

Heupel said Monday that some of the issues stem from "personal accountability." On offense, he said issues include fundamentals, technique and body position. The Vols coach added that Tennessee has to be smart at the end of a play as well.

ISSUES: Here's why Tennessee football's biggest problem vs Missouri happened before the snap

UT has had at least nine penalties in each of its past three games. It was flagged a season-high 12 times against Texas A&M on Oct. 14.

Carson Beck is getting it done

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck is leading a high-scoring Bulldogs offense in his first season as a starter. The junior is passing for more than 300 yards per game, ranking second in the SEC behind only LSU's Jayden Daniels. He has thrown 18 touchdowns and five interceptions, while totaling 3,022 yards and completing 72.2% of his passing.

"The quarterback’s playing extremely well, really efficient and accurate," Heupel said.

Beck has thrown for at least 254 yards in every game this season. He has thrown two touchdowns in three straight games.

Tennessee vs. Georgia score prediction

Georgia 43, Tennessee 24: Tennessee is coming off a blowout loss to Missouri and it doesn't get any easier with Georgia coming to Neyland Stadium. UT's long home winning streak comes to an end against the Bulldogs.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee-Georgia score prediction: Will Vols' home winning streak end?