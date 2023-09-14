Tennessee football vs Florida: Score prediction, scouting report for Vols vs Gators

Tennessee football is on the road to begin SEC play at Florida. The No. 9 Vols (2-0) open against the Gators (1-1) on Saturday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN) at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Here is what to know about the Week 3 matchup:

When was Tennessee's last win at Florida?

Tennessee's losing streak at Florida is older than Tennessee's freshman class. It has been 20 years since UT's 24-10 win on Sept. 20, 2003.

The Vols have lost nine straight games at Florida, including a 38-14 loss in Josh Heupel's first season. UT has three single-digit losses during its losing streak at The Swamp, which includes the loss on a Hail Mary in 2015.

A win Saturday would give UT its first two-game winning streak against Florida since 2003-04 and its second two-game winning streak since 1970-71. Tennessee and Florida did not play annually until 1990.

Ricky Pearsall is the man for Florida

Ricky Pearsall is the key cog in Florida's passing attack. The senior, who transferred from Arizona State after the 2021 season, has 14 catches for 215 yards and a touchdown. No other Gator has more than six receptions.

"I think Ricky Pearsall is one of the best wide outs in the SEC right now," Vols linebackers coach Brian-Jean Mary said. "He does it all for them. He lines up all over the field. He makes the tough catches and the tough plays. We’re gonna have to know where he is every play."

Pearsall was Florida's leading receiver in 2022 with 33 catches for 661 yards and five touchdowns. He led the Gators in all receiving categories.

Vols' Aaron Beasley is playing at an All-SEC level

Aaron Beasley was the defensive star of Tennessee's Orange Bowl win against Clemson. He carried that December 2022 momentum into September 2023.

Beasley leads the nation with six tackles for loss after having five against Austin Peay on Saturday. He leads the Vols with 12 tackles and is tied for second with two sacks.

“I was just out there having fun with my guys,” Beasley said Saturday. “I was just out there having fun and playing ball. That's all I was really feeling.”

Tennessee ranks second nationally with 25 tackles for loss.

Tennessee on the road under Josh Heupel

Tennessee has a 5-4 record in away games under Heupel, including a 3-2 mark in the 2022 season. UT is .500 in SEC road games, going 2-2 in both of Heupel's season. The Vols beat Pitt in Week 2 in 2022 to hold the winning record away from Knoxville.

UT's most notable road win to date under Heupel was a 40-13 win at LSU on Oct. 8, 2022.

Tennessee-Florida score prediction

Tennessee 31, Florida 24: Tennessee was underwhelming against Austin Peay and that might be understated. The Swamp is a disaster typically for the Vols, but not this time against an average Florida team.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ByMikeWilson. If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee-Florida score prediction: Vols end losing streak at The Swamp?