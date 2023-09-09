Tennessee football vs. Austin Peay start delayed 30 minutes due to weather

Tennessee football's home opener against Austin Peay was delayed 30 minutes due to storms in the Knoxville area Saturday.

The game started at 5:30 p.m. ET with the teams taking the field to warm up at 5:17 p.m.

Lightning was within an 8-mile area of Neyland Stadium, which requires a 30-minute waiting period. The 30-minute clock restarts with any lightning within the radius. The game was scheduled for a 5 p.m. kickoff on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.

Fans were encouraged to seek shelter. Fans inside the stadium did not need to leave and could occupy the concourses. Fans outside the stadium were suggested to shelter at Thompson-Boling Arena or the student union.

It is the first weather delay at Neyland Stadium since UT's regular-season finale against Vanderbilt on Nov. 30, 2019. That game had a 39-minute weather delay in the fourth quarter. It also started 29 minutes late due to inclement weather.

Tennessee is without center Cooper Mays, linebacker Keenan Pili and defensive lineman Elijah Simmons due to injury against the Governors.

The No. 9 Vols (1-0) beat Virginia 49-13 in Week 1 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Running back Dylan Sampson had four touchdowns, including three rushing touchdowns. Quarterback Joe Milton threw two touchdowns and rushed for two.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee-Austin Peay starts 30 minutes late due to weather delay