Tennessee football vs Alabama: Our score prediction, scouting report is in for rivalry game

Tennessee football is rolling into the Third Saturday in October as the victor in the most recent matchup.

The No. 15 Vols (5-1, 2-1 SEC) face No. 8 Alabama (6-1, 4-0) at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) after beating the Crimson Tide 52-49 last season in Knoxville. Tennessee won a 40-yard field goal from Chase McGrath as time expired.

Here's what to know about the matchup:

Tennessee's defensive front could have edge vs. Alabama

James Pearce Jr. was named the SEC defensive lineman of the week for the second straight week as the sophomore leads the way for Tennessee's explosive defensive front.

"Felt those guys did a really good job of changing the way the game was played," Vols coach Josh Heupel said Monday. "I feel like they are continuing to improve as we go through this season."

The Vols have obliterated opposing offensive lines this season and are facing an Alabama group that is allowing a high volume of sacks and tackles for loss. The Crimson Tide has allowed 50 tackles for loss and 31 sacks, second-most nationally in the Power Five.

Tennessee has 24 sacks, which ranks sixth nationally. It has 52 tackles for loss, tied for seventh nationally.

Can Tennessee run the ball again?

Tennessee's bread and butter offensively has been running the ball, a reality Heupel reminded Monday. The Vols beat Texas A&M's standout run defense and rushed for 232 yards in their 20-13 win against the Aggies. The Aggies were allowing 84 yards per game rushing prior to the Vols shredding their defense.

"I thought they did a really good job with everything that was going on from the perspective of what we’re seeing defensively from them," Heupel said Monday of the offensive line against Texas A&M.

Alabama boasts a similarly stout run defense, allowing 104.4 yards per game. UT is averaging 231.3 rushing yards per game.

Tennessee's last win at Alabama? It's been 20 years

Tennessee snapped a 15-game losing streak against Alabama with its win in Knoxville in October 2022. It can snap another streak with a win in Tuscaloosa.

The Vols have not won two straight games against Alabama since 2003-04. Tennessee won at Alabama in 2003, topping the Crimson Tide 51-43 in five overtimes. That marked Tennessee's third straight win in Tuscaloosa and its fifth straight road win against Alabama. UT won the first two in Birmingham.

Make the most of the red zone

Tennessee and Alabama are among the worst teams in the SEC at turning red-zone opportunities into touchdowns. The Crimson Tide rank second-to-last in the conference, scoring a touchdown on 57.1% of their red-zone trips. The Vols are marginally better, ranking third-to-last by turning 58.6% of their red-zone opportunities into touchdowns.

Alabama has done a better job overall in the red zone thanks to eight field goals. It is 20-for-21 on red-zone visits, while UT is 25-of-29.

Tennessee score prediction vs. Alabama

Alabama 34, Tennessee 28: Tennessee's defense keeps the Vols in it a year after the offense got it done. But Alabama can limit UT enough as the Vols' passing attack isn't enough of a threat.

