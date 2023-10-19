For Tennessee football vs. Alabama rivalry to continue, the solution is obvious | Toppmeyer

Say goodbye to Bedlam and UCLA vs. Cal.

Say hello to UCLA vs. Rutgers and Oklahoma vs. South Carolina.

Thank you, college football realignment.

Some call this rivalry disruption the price of progress. I call it the consequences of greed.

The SEC’s latest land grab will restore some rivalries, though, including Texas vs. Texas A&M. Nonetheless, SEC expansion and changes to its structure — no more divisions starting next season — put some of the conference’s top rivalries at risk of interruption, including Alabama vs. Tennessee.

No. 8 Alabama and the No. 15 Vols will play Saturday in Tuscaloosa in their Third Saturday in October series.

They are scheduled to play again in 2024 in Knoxville. After that, the future of the annual clash is murky. Its preservation hinges on whether SEC members adopt a nine-game conference schedule for 2025 and beyond, or stick with eight conference games.

If the league stays at eight games, each team would be paired with just one annual rival. Auburn would be Alabama’s rival. Vanderbilt probably would be UT’s. And a Bama-Vols rivalry that dates to 1901 — the first game was halted and never finished after angry Alabama fans stormed the field in Birmingham to protest officiating — would get interrupted.

“That’s happening all over college football, where you’re going to have these great rivalry games, where players, fans, everyone in programs sort of look forward to, that you’re not going to be able to exist on a year-to-year basis,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “I think there’s a lot of people that are disappointed in some of those things.”

Here’s the thing, though: There’s no reason why Alabama-Tennessee has to be interrupted.

Removing this rivalry and others like Auburn-Georgia from the annual schedule would not be the price of progress. It would be the price of bullheadedness.

Approving a nine-game conference schedule is the simple solution to preserve these rivalries. The SEC designed a nine-game model that would retain three annual rivals for each team. That would keep rivalries like Alabama-Tennessee on the docket.

So far, coaches and university administrators have been reluctant to accept a nine-game SEC schedule, even as others like the Big Ten and Big 12 play nine-game conference lineups.

I understand the coaches’ reluctance. Their goal is to win as many games as possible. Adding a ninth conference game would create a greater challenge.

This is where university presidents and chancellors need to step in. It’s these administrators, not the coaches, who vote on the SEC’s schedule format.

Those administrators ought to be the adults in the room and embrace the format that would appeal most to players, fans, donors and television partners — the one that allows for the annual preservation of rivalries like Alabama-Tennessee.

Find an SEC player who would rather play Middle Tennessee or Ball State instead of an extra conference game against the likes of Alabama or Tennessee. Athletes want to play in games like these, and with the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams next season, the consequences of a loss will not be as dire.

Alabama dominated this rivalry with Tennessee throughout Saban’s tenure until the Vols won 52-49 in October 2022. Joyous fans stormed the field and toppled the goalposts, providing one of the lasting images of the season. Now imagine if that game hadn’t been on the schedule.

The SEC’s heist of Oklahoma will result in the interruption of Bedlam. It shouldn’t allow its expansion to also disrupt longstanding SEC rivalries like Alabama-Tennessee.

What does Nick Saban think of cigars?

Victory cigars are tradition for the Alabama-Tennessee winner, and Vols coach Josh Heupel lit up last year after UT’s first win in the series since 2006. In contrast, Saban enjoys the victories, but he doesn’t partake in the cigar, even as many of his players and staff members do.

Adam Sparks, the Vols beat writer for Knox News, got a laugh out of Saban on Wednesday when Sparks asked the coach whether he likes the cigar tradition, dislikes it or tolerates it.

Saban chuckled, then answered: “I guess it’s fun when you get the opportunity to smoke a cigar. I don’t smoke, so I just kind of chew on one for a little bit.”

The tradition dates back more than six decades.

Gators get the best of Shane Beamer, and so does Gatorade

The Gators beat Shane Beamer, and then the Gatorade added injury to insult.

South Carolina's coach confirmed he broke a bone in his foot after he kicked a Gatorade cooler in frustration following the Gamecocks’ 41-39 loss to Florida.

Scientists at the University of Florida developed Gatorade in the 1960s as a replenishing drink for Gators athletes.

Maybe South Carolina should consider becoming a Powerade school.

Email of the week

Steve writes: As usual, we have come to lap up the musings of a very talented writer, prognosticator, and decent podcast host.

My response: Praise for being a “decent” podcast host ranks as my favorite compliment ever received.

(Note: To hear what decent sounds like, check out my efforts on our SEC Football Unfiltered podcast.)

Three and out

1. Hugh Freeze might as well have said Auburn will bring plasticware to a knife fight when he previewed the Tigers’ game against No. 12 Ole Miss. “I don't know that we're built to be in a scoring match with LSU or Ole Miss,” he said after Auburn’s 48-18 loss to LSU. I agree with Freeze’s assessment, but I’m surprised he put it so bluntly.

2. My midseason top-five ranking of SEC quarterbacks: Jayden Daniels (LSU), Carson Beck (Georgia), Spencer Rattler (South Carolina), Brady Cook (Missouri) and Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss).

3. ESPN’s Heather Dinich caught heat for saying she wouldn’t rank Georgia in her top four. She cited Georgia’s weak strength of schedule and star tight end Brock Bowers’ foot injury among her reasons. I wouldn’t have Georgia outside my top four, but I found the blowback on Dinich a little unfair. More AP Top 25 voters should be catching flak for ranking Georgia No. 1. Aside from the Kentucky game, the Bulldogs haven’t played like a No. 1 team.

