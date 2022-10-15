Tennessee football vs. Alabama: Our final score predictions are in.

Tennessee football will host the Alabama Crimson Tide in the biggest conference matchup of the season

After dominating LSU 40-13 on the road last week, the Vols return home to battle against the undefeated Crimson Tide. The Vols are undefeated against conference opponents since they defeated Florida 38-33.

Backup quarterback Jalen Milroe took over for Bryce Young during Alabama's 24-20 win against Texas A&M last week and completed 12 passes for 111 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Young was out with shoulder soreness last week, and is a game-time decision for the matchup on Saturday.

Will the Vols upset the undefeated Crimson Tide? Here's what our experts had to say.

Adam Sparks, Tennessee football beat reporter

Alabama 34, Tennessee 28: Neyland Stadium will be rocking, and the game will be a nail-biter. If Bryce Young doesn't play because of his shoulder injury, the Vols win a close one. But if Young, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, is in the lineup, Alabama pulls it out. So pin this prediction on Young playing the whole game and playing well.

Nick Kelly, Alabama beat reporter

Alabama 41, Tennessee 31: This is if Young plays. Really, it's a completely different game if Young doesn't play, even if Milroe plays better than he did in his first start. If Young can't go, Tennessee gets the nod. A Young-led offense can take advantage of Tennessee's vulnerable secondary.

Tommy Deas, South region sports editor

Alabama 31, Tennessee 27: If the undisciplined Alabama team that showed up against Texas and Texas A&M shows up, Tennessee breaks Nick Saban’s long streak over Alabama’s rival. But that’s not what I expect. The Crimson Tide run game will keep Hendon Hooker on the sideline enough to make the difference no matter who plays quarterback for Alabama.

Chase Goodbread, sports columnist

Alabama 34, Tennessee 31: Like last week, Alabama is a tough call with a starting quarterback whose playing status is unknown. Bryce Young figures to have a much better shot of playing this week, however, and he's the difference-maker UA badly needs to keep up the scoring pace with Tennessee.

Blake Toppmeyer, SEC columnist

Alabama 37, Tennessee 34: The Crimson Tide needs its Heisman Trophy winner, Bryce Young, back in the lineup to beat the Vols. I think Young plays in this game. The atmosphere inside Neyland Stadium will be raucous, but Young is the steady hand who knows how to calm the waters. He did so at Texas, and his return from shoulder injury will allow the Crimson Tide to walk the tightrope again in a game that Hendon Hooker will bolster his own Heisman candidacy, in defeat.

John Adams, senior sports columnist

Tennessee 34, Alabama 27: Vols coach Josh Heupel’s up-tempo, spread offense is the right system to beat the Tide. He also might have the right defensive system if Heisman Trophy quarterback Bryce Young is unable to play – or isn’t at the top of his game because of an injury to his throwing shoulder.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football score predictions vs Alabama Crimson Tide