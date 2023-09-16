Tennessee football: Vols’ all time results on Sept. 16

No. 9 Tennessee (2-0, 0-0 SEC) will play Florida (1-1, 0-0 SEC) Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.

Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. EDT and ESPN will televise the matchup.

Saturday marks the ninth time the Vols have played on Sept. 16. Tennessee is 2-6 in previous games played on this date.

The Vols last played on Sept. 16 in 2017, losing at Florida, 26-20.

Tennessee first played on Sept. 16 in 1967, losing to UCLA, 20-16.

The Vols defeated Penn State, 28-21, at Neyland Stadium in 1972. Tennessee also defeated Duke, 28-6, on Sept. 16, 1989.

Tennessee’s all-time results on Sept. 16:

1967: UCLA 20, Tennessee 16

1972: Tennessee 28, Penn State 21

1978: UCLA 13, Tennessee 0

1989: Tennessee 28, Duke 6

1995: Florida 62, Tennessee 37

2000: Florida 27, Tennessee 23

2006: Florida 21, Tennessee 20

2017: Florida 26, Tennessee 20

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire