Tennessee football: Vols’ all-time leading quarterbacks for career passing yards

The University of Tennessee has a football program rich in tradition.

The Volunteers have won 13 Southeastern Conference championships and six national titles. The program has also produced a multitude of players to go and play professional football.

Prior to the upcoming 2021 season, Vols Wire takes a look at the top quarterbacks for career passing yards in the program’s storied history.

Peyton Manning (11,201 yards)

Nov 1995; Knoxville, TN, USA; FILE PHOTO; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback #16 Peyton Manning in action against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the 1995 season at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By USA TODAY Sports (c) Copyright USA TODAY Sports

Casey Clausen (9,707 yards)

Sep 20, 2003; Gainesville, FL; FILE PHOTO; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback (7) Casey Clausen in action against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Preston Mack- USA TODAY Sports

Erik Ainge (8,700 yards)

Nov 17, 2007; Knoxville, TN; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Eric Ainge warms up for the game with Vanderbilt Commodores at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Bray (7,444 yards)

Dec 30, 2010; Nashville, TN; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Tyler Bray (8) drops back to pass against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Music City Bowl at LP Field. The Tarheels defeated the Volunteers 30-27 in double overtime. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Dobbs (7,138 yards)

Joshua Dobbs #11 of the Tennessee Volunteers throws a pass in the second half of their game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on October 8, 2016 in College Station, Texas. Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images

Andy Kelly (6,397 yards)

Aug 26, 1990; Anaheim, CA; FILE PHOTO; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Andy Kelly (8) in action against the Colorado Buffaloes during the 1990 Pigskin Classic at Anaheim Stadium. The game ended in a 31-31 tie.

Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Jarrett Guarantano (6,174 yards)

Nov 23, 2019; Columbia, MO; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (2) throws a pass during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff Francis (5,867 yards)

Tennessee quarterback Jeff Francis (19) throws under pressure from Minnesota's Anthony Burke (95) and Steve Thompson (96) during Liberty Bowl in Memphis, Dec. 29, 1986. (AP Photo/Dan Loftin)

Tee Martin (4,592 yards)

14 Nov 1998: Quarterback Tee Martin #17 of the Tennessee Volunteers drops back to pass during a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at the Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Volunteers defeated the Razorbacks 28-24. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Daniel /Allsport

Heath Shuler (4,088 yards)

Nov. 27, 1993; Knoxville, TN; FILE PHOTO; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Heath Shuler (21) throwing the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Neyland Stadium. USA TODAY Sports

