Tennessee football: Vols’ all-time leaders for career rushing yards

The University of Tennessee has a football program rich in tradition.

The Volunteers have won 13 Southeastern Conference championships and six national titles. Tennessee’s program has also produced a multitude of players who went on to play professional football.

Prior to the 2021 season, Vols Wire takes a look at Tennessee’s all-time leaders for career rushing yards.

Travis Henry (3,078 yards)

Nov 21, 1998: Running back Travis Henry #20 of the Tennessee Volunteers, left, in action during a game against the Kentucky Wildcats at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee defeated Kentucky 59-21. Mandatory Credit: Allsport/Allsport

Arian Foster (2,964 yards)

Nov 22, 2008; Nashville, TN; Tennessee Volunteers running back Arian Foster (27) stiff arms Vanderbilt Commodores free safety Ryan Hamilton (2) during the second half at Vanderbilt Stadium. The Volunteers beat the Commodores 20-10. Mandatory Credit: Don McPeak-USA TODAY Sports

James Stewart (2,890 yards)

Oct 8, 1994: University of Tennessee running back James Stewart carries the football during the Vols' 38-21 win against Arkansas. © Tom Ewart

Johnnie Jones, 2,852 yards

Tennessee's Johnnie Jones (33) goes over the Iowa line in second period Vols-Hawkeyes Peach Bowl action in Atlanta, on Friday, Dec. 31, 1982. (AP Photo)

Jamal Lewis (2,677 yards)

Oct 11, 1997: Jamal Lewis of the Tennessee Volunteers runs with the ball during a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 38-13. Mandatory Credit: Craig Jones /Allsport

Jalen Hurd (2,638 yards)

Nov 28, 2015; Knoxville, TN; Tennessee Volunteers running back Jalen Hurd (1) runs the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Tennessee won 53-28. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Cedric Houston (2,634 yards)

Sep 18, 2004; Knoxville, TN, USA; University of Tennessee Volunteers tailback #21 Cedric Houston runs away from University of Florida Gators defenders in 1st quarter action at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

Jay Graham (2,609 yards)

Jan 1, 1997: Tailback Jay Graham of the Tennessee Volunteers carries the ball during the Citrus Bowl game against the Northwestern Wildcats in Orlando, Florida. Tennessee won the game 48-28. Mandatory Credit: Andy Lyons /Allsport

Montario Hardesty (2,391 yards)

Oct 6, 2007; Knoxville, TN; Tennessee Volunteers running back Montario Hardesty (2) celebrates his second quarter touchdown against the Georgia Bulldogs at Nayland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Curt Watson (2,364 yards)

Nov 1, 1969; Athens, GA; Tennessee Volunteers fullback Curt Watson (31) in action against the Georgia Bulldogs during the 1969 season. Tennessee beat Georgia 17-3. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

[vertical-gallery id=42621]

1

1