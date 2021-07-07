Tennessee football: Vols’ all-time leaders for career receptions

The University of Tennessee has a football program rich in tradition.

The Volunteers have won 13 Southeastern Conference championships and six national titles. Tennessee’s program has also produced a multitude of players who went on to play professional football.

Prior to the 2021 season, Vols Wire takes a look at the all-time leaders for career receptions at Tennessee.

Joey Kent (183 receptions)

26 Oct 1996: Joey Kent #11 of Tennessee runs with the ball for a 54 yard touchdown pass reception during the third quarter of their 20-13 victory over Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. Mandatory Credit: Andy Lyons/Allsport

Marcus Nash (177 receptions)

14 Oct 1995: Tennessee wide receiver Marcus Nash scores a touchdown against Alabama. © Al Bello

Cedrick Wilson (159 receptions)

1 Nov 1997: Cedrick Wilson #14 of the Tennessee Volunteers runs with the football during the game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at the Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Volunteers defeated the Gamecocks 22-7. Mandatory Credit: Andy Lyons /Allsport

Jauan Jennings (146 receptions)

Oct 1, 2016; Athens, GA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) catches a game winning touchdown pass in front of Georgia Bulldogs safety Dominick Sanders (24) on the last play on the game during the fourth quarter at Sanford Stadium. Tennessee defeated Georgia 34-31. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Gerald Jones (142 receptions)

Nov 20, 2010; Nashville, TN; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Gerald Jones (4) runs against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at Vanderbilt Stadium. The Volunteers beat the Commodores 24-10. Mandatory credit: Don McPeak-USA TODAY Sports

Jayson Swain (126 receptions)

Sep 30, 2006 Memphis, TN; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver (1) Jayson Swain celebrates his touchdown catch during the first half against the Memphis Tigers at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in Memphis, TN. Mandatory credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Meachem (125 receptions)

Nov 20, 2004; Nashville, TN; Tennessee Volunteers wide reciever #3 Robert Meachem returns a kickoff against the Vanderbilt Commodores during first half action at Doudley Field in Nashville. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Charles Small-USA TODAY Sports (c) 2004 by Charles Small

Thomas Woods (124 receptions)

https://twitter.com/Vol_Football/status/660433554728325124?s=20

Tim McGee (123 receptions)

https://twitter.com/Vol_Football/status/647704690075918337?s=20

