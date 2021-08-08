Tennessee football: Vols in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

In this article:

The University of Tennessee has a football program rich in tradition.

The Vols have won 13 Southeastern Conference championships and six national titles.

Tennessee’s program has produced a multitude of players who have played professional football.

The Vols have three former players who have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

Doug Atkins (1982)

Chicago Bears defensive end Doug Atkins (81) on the bench during the 1963 season. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Reggie White (2006)

Jan 25, 1998; San Diego, CA; Green Bay Packers defensive end Reggie White (92) reacts on the field against the Denver Broncos during Super Bowl XXXII at Qualcomm Stadium. The Broncos defeated the Packers 31-24. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Peyton Manning (2021)

Oct. 11, 2009; Nashville, TN; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) passes against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at LP Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

[vertical-gallery id=36044]

1

1