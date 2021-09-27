Tennessee football: How Vols’ opponents fared in Week 4
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Week 4 of the college football season has concluded.
Each week, Vols Wire will look at how each of Tennessee’s opponents fared and what lies ahead for them.
Below are results from Tennessee’s 2021 opponents in Week 4.
Bowling Green: Minnesota (W, 14-10) Next: Kent State (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)
Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
Pittsburgh: New Hampshire (W, 77-7) Next: at Georgia Tech, noon EDT, ACC Network)
Jacob Kupferman/CSM (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)
Tennessee Tech: Eastern Illinois (L, 28-14) Next: at Southeast Missouri State, Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)
Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Florida: Tennessee (W, 38-14) Next: at Kentucky (Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT, ESPN)
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Missouri: Boston College (L, 41-34) Next: Tennessee (Saturday, noon EDT, SEC Network)
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
South Carolina: Kentucky (L, 16-10) Next: Troy (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT, SEC Network)
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Ole Miss: Open date Next: at Alabama (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT, CBS)
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Alabama: Southern Miss (W, 63-14) Next: Ole Miss (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT, CBS)
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Kentucky: South Carolina (W, 16-10) Next: Florida (Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT, ESPN)
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Georgia: Vanderbilt (W, 62-0) Next: Arkansas (Saturday, noon EDT, ESPN)
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
South Alabama: Open date Next: Louisiana (Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)
Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Vanderbilt: Georgia (L, 62-0) Next: Connecticut (Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT, ESPNU)
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
1
1