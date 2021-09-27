Tennessee football: How Vols’ opponents fared in Week 4

In this article:

Week 4 of the college football season has concluded.

Each week, Vols Wire will look at how each of Tennessee’s opponents fared and what lies ahead for them.

Below are results from Tennessee’s 2021 opponents in Week 4.

Bowling Green: Minnesota (W, 14-10) Next: Kent State (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh: New Hampshire (W, 77-7) Next: at Georgia Tech, noon EDT, ACC Network)

Jacob Kupferman/CSM (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)

Tennessee Tech: Eastern Illinois (L, 28-14) Next: at Southeast Missouri State, Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Florida: Tennessee (W, 38-14) Next: at Kentucky (Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT, ESPN)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Missouri: Boston College (L, 41-34) Next: Tennessee (Saturday, noon EDT, SEC Network)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

South Carolina: Kentucky (L, 16-10) Next: Troy (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT, SEC Network)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss: Open date Next: at Alabama (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT, CBS)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Alabama: Southern Miss (W, 63-14) Next: Ole Miss (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT, CBS)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Kentucky: South Carolina (W, 16-10) Next: Florida (Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT, ESPN)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Georgia: Vanderbilt (W, 62-0) Next: Arkansas (Saturday, noon EDT, ESPN)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

South Alabama: Open date Next: Louisiana (Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Vanderbilt: Georgia (L, 62-0) Next: Connecticut (Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT, ESPNU)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

1

1