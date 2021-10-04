Tennessee football: How Vols’ opponents fared in Week 5

In this article:

Week 5 of the college football season has concluded.

Each week, Vols Wire will look at how Tennessee’s opponents fared and what lies ahead for them.

Below are results from Tennessee’s 2021 opponents in Week 5.

Bowling Green: Kent State (L, 27-20) Next: Akron (Saturday, noon EDT, ESPN+)

Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh: Georgia Tech (W, 52-21) Next: at Virginia Tech (Oct. 16)

Jacob Kupferman/CSM (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)

Tennesse Tech: Southeast Missouri State (W, 28-17) Next: at North Carolina Central (Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT)

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Florida: Kentucky (L, 20-13) Next: Vanderbilt (Saturday, noon EDT, SEC Network)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Missouri: Tennessee (L, 62-24) Next: North Texas (Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT, SEC Network)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

South Carolina: Troy (W, 23-14) Next: at Tennessee (Saturday, noon EDT, ESPN2)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss: Alabama (L, 42-21) Next: Arkansas (Saturday, noon EDT, ESPN)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Alabama: Ole Miss (W, 42-21) Next: at Texas A&M (Saturday, 8 pm. EDT, CBS)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Kentucky: Florida (W, 20-13) Next: LSU (Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT, SEC Network)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Georgia: Arkansas (W, 27-0) Next: at Auburn (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT, CBS)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

South Alabama: Louisiana (L, 20-18) Next: at Texas State (Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Vanderbilt: Connecticut (W, 30-28) Next: at Florida (Saturday, noon EDT, SEC Network)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

1

1