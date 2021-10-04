Tennessee football: How Vols’ opponents fared in Week 5
Week 5 of the college football season has concluded.
Each week, Vols Wire will look at how Tennessee’s opponents fared and what lies ahead for them.
Below are results from Tennessee’s 2021 opponents in Week 5.
Bowling Green: Kent State (L, 27-20) Next: Akron (Saturday, noon EDT, ESPN+)
Pittsburgh: Georgia Tech (W, 52-21) Next: at Virginia Tech (Oct. 16)
Tennesse Tech: Southeast Missouri State (W, 28-17) Next: at North Carolina Central (Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT)
Florida: Kentucky (L, 20-13) Next: Vanderbilt (Saturday, noon EDT, SEC Network)
Missouri: Tennessee (L, 62-24) Next: North Texas (Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT, SEC Network)
South Carolina: Troy (W, 23-14) Next: at Tennessee (Saturday, noon EDT, ESPN2)
Ole Miss: Alabama (L, 42-21) Next: Arkansas (Saturday, noon EDT, ESPN)
Alabama: Ole Miss (W, 42-21) Next: at Texas A&M (Saturday, 8 pm. EDT, CBS)
Kentucky: Florida (W, 20-13) Next: LSU (Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT, SEC Network)
Georgia: Arkansas (W, 27-0) Next: at Auburn (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT, CBS)
South Alabama: Louisiana (L, 20-18) Next: at Texas State (Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)
Vanderbilt: Connecticut (W, 30-28) Next: at Florida (Saturday, noon EDT, SEC Network)
