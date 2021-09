Tennessee football: How Vols’ opponents fared in Week 2

Week 2 of the 2021 college football season has concluded.

Each week, Vols Wire will look at how Tennessee fared and what lies ahead of each of them.

Bowling Green: South Alabama (L, 22-19) Next: Murray State (Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT, ESPN 3)

Pittsburgh : Tennessee (W, 41-34) Next: Western Michigan (Saturday, noon EDT, CHSS)

Tennessee Tech: Furman (L, 26-0) Next at Tennessee (Saturday, noon EDT, ESPN+)

Florida: South Florida (W, 42-20) Next: Alabama (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT, CBS)

Missouri: Kentucky (L, 35-28) Next: Southeast Missouri (Saturday, noon EDT, ESPN+)

South Carolina: East Carolina (W, 20-17) Next: at Georgia (Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT, ESPN)

Ole Miss: Austin Peay (W, 54-17) Next: Tulane (Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT, ESPN2)

Alabama: Mercer (W, 48-14) Next: at Florida (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT, CBS)

Kentucky: Missouri (W, 35-28) Next: Chattanooga (Saturday, noon EDT, ESPN+)

Georgia: UAB (W, 56-7) Next: South Carolina (Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT, ESPN)

South Alabama: Bowling Green (W, 22-19) Next: Alcorn State (Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT, ESPN3)

Vanderbilt: Colorado State (W, 24-21) Next: Stanford (Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT, ESPNU)

