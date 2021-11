Tennessee football: How Vols’ opponents fared in Week 10

In this article:

Week 10 of the college football season has concluded.

Each week, Vols Wire looks at how Tennessee’s opponents fared and what lies ahead for each of them.

Below are results from Tennessee’s opponents in Week 10.

Bowling Green: Open date Next: Toledo (Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST, CBS Sports Network)

Pittsburgh: Duke (W, 54-29) Next: North Carolina (Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST, ESPN)

Tennessee Tech: Murray State (L, 32-27) Next: Tennessee-Martin (Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST)

Florida: South Carolina (L, 40-17) Next: Samford (Saturday, noon EST, SEC Network+)

Missouri: Georgia (L, 43-6) Next: South Carolina (Saturday, 4 p.m. EST, SEC Network)

South Carolina: Florida (W, 40-17) Next: at Missouri (Saturday, 4 p.m. EST, SEC Network)

Ole Miss: Liberty (W, 27-14) Next: Texas A&M (Saturday, 7 p.m. EST, ESPN)

Alabama: LSU (W, 20-14) Next: New Mexico State (Saturday, noon EST, SEC Network)

Kentucky: Tennessee (L, 45-42) Next: at Vanderbilt (Saturday, 7 p.m. EST, ESPN2)

Georgia: Missouri (W, 43-6) Next: at Tennessee (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST, CBS)

South Alabama: Troy (W, 31-24) Next: at Appalachian State (Saturday, 2:30 EST, ESPN+)

Vanderbilt: Open date Next: Kentucky (Saturday, 7 p.m. EST, ESPN2)

