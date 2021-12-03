Tennessee football: How Vols’ opponents fared in Week 13

In this article:

Week 13 of the college football season has concluded.

Three of Tennessee’s 2021 opponents will be playing for conference championships Saturday. Pittsburgh will play Wake Forest for the ACC title and No.1 Georgia and No. 4 Alabama will compete for the SEC championship.

Vols Wire looks at how Tennessee’s opponents fared in the final week of the regular season and what lies ahead for each of them.

Bowling Green: Ohio (W, 21-10) The Falcons are not bowl eligible

Pittsburgh: Syracuse (W, 31-14) Next: Wake Forest in ACC championship game (8 p.m. EST, ABC)

Tennessee Tech: The Golden Eagles' season concluded Nov. 20

Florida: Florida State (W, 24-21) The Gators are bowl eligible

Missouri: Arkansas (L, 34-17) The Tigers are bowl eligible

South Carolina: Clemson (L, 30-0) The Gamecocks are bowl eligible

Ole Miss: Mississippi State (W, 31-21) Th Rebels are bowl eligible

Alabama: Auburn (W, 24-22) Next: Georgia in SEC championship game (4 p.m. EST, CBS)

Kentucky: Louisville (W, 52-21) The Wildcats are bowl eligible

Georgia: Georgia Tech (W, 45-0) Next: Alabama in SEC championship game (4 p.m. EST, CBS)

South Alabama: Coastal Carolina (L, 27-21) The Jaguars are not bowl eligible

Vanderbilt: Tennessee (L, 45-21) The Commodores are not bowl eligible

