Tennessee football: How Vols’ opponents fared in Week 13
Week 13 of the college football season has concluded.
Three of Tennessee’s 2021 opponents will be playing for conference championships Saturday. Pittsburgh will play Wake Forest for the ACC title and No.1 Georgia and No. 4 Alabama will compete for the SEC championship.
Vols Wire looks at how Tennessee’s opponents fared in the final week of the regular season and what lies ahead for each of them.
Bowling Green: Ohio (W, 21-10) The Falcons are not bowl eligible
Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
Pittsburgh: Syracuse (W, 31-14) Next: Wake Forest in ACC championship game (8 p.m. EST, ABC)
Jacob Kupferman/CSM (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)
Tennessee Tech: The Golden Eagles' season concluded Nov. 20
Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Florida: Florida State (W, 24-21) The Gators are bowl eligible
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Missouri: Arkansas (L, 34-17) The Tigers are bowl eligible
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
South Carolina: Clemson (L, 30-0) The Gamecocks are bowl eligible
Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Ole Miss: Mississippi State (W, 31-21) Th Rebels are bowl eligible
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Alabama: Auburn (W, 24-22) Next: Georgia in SEC championship game (4 p.m. EST, CBS)
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Kentucky: Louisville (W, 52-21) The Wildcats are bowl eligible
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Georgia: Georgia Tech (W, 45-0) Next: Alabama in SEC championship game (4 p.m. EST, CBS)
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
South Alabama: Coastal Carolina (L, 27-21) The Jaguars are not bowl eligible
Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
Vanderbilt: Tennessee (L, 45-21) The Commodores are not bowl eligible
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
