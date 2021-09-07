Tennessee football: How Vols’ opponents fared in Week 1
Week 1 of the 2021 college football season has concluded.
Each week, Vols Wire will look at how Tennessee’s opponents fared and what lies ahead for each of them.
Tennessee’s opponents’ results from last week and who they play next are listed below.
Bowling Green: Tennessee (L, 38-6) Next: South Alabama (Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)
Pittsburgh: UMass (W, 51-7) Next: at Tennessee (Saturday, noon EDT, ESPN)
Tennessee Tech: Samford (L, 52-14) Next: Furman (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)
Florida: Florida Atlantic (W, 35-14) Next: South Florida (Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT, ABC)
Missouri: Central Michigan (W, 31-24) Next: at Kentucky (Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT, SEC Network)
South Carolina: Eastern Illinois (W, 46-0) Next: at East Carolina (Saturday, noon EDT, ESPN2)
Ole Miss: Louisville (W, 43-24) Next: Austin Peay (Saturday, 7:30 EDT, ESPN+)
Alabama: Miami (W, 44-13) Next: Mercer (Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT, SEC Network)
Kentucky: Louisiana-Monroe (W, 45-10) Next: Missouri (Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT, SEC Network)
Georgia: Clemson (W, 10-3) Next: UAB (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT, ESPN2)
South Alabama: Southern Miss (W, 31-7) Next: at Bowling Green (Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)
Vanderbilt: East Tennessee State (L, 23-3) Next: at Colorado State (Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT, CBS Sports Network)
