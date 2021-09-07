Tennessee football: How Vols’ opponents fared in Week 1

Week 1 of the 2021 college football season has concluded.

Each week, Vols Wire will look at how Tennessee’s opponents fared and what lies ahead for each of them.

Tennessee’s opponents’ results from last week and who they play next are listed below.

Bowling Green: Tennessee (L, 38-6) Next: South Alabama (Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh: UMass (W, 51-7) Next: at Tennessee (Saturday, noon EDT, ESPN)

Jacob Kupferman/CSM (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)

Tennessee Tech: Samford (L, 52-14) Next: Furman (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Florida: Florida Atlantic (W, 35-14) Next: South Florida (Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT, ABC)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Missouri: Central Michigan (W, 31-24) Next: at Kentucky (Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT, SEC Network)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

South Carolina: Eastern Illinois (W, 46-0) Next: at East Carolina (Saturday, noon EDT, ESPN2)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss: Louisville (W, 43-24) Next: Austin Peay (Saturday, 7:30 EDT, ESPN+)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Alabama: Miami (W, 44-13) Next: Mercer (Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT, SEC Network)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Kentucky: Louisiana-Monroe (W, 45-10) Next: Missouri (Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT, SEC Network)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Georgia: Clemson (W, 10-3) Next: UAB (Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT, ESPN2)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

South Alabama: Southern Miss (W, 31-7) Next: at Bowling Green (Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT, ESPN+)

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Vanderbilt: East Tennessee State (L, 23-3) Next: at Colorado State (Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT, CBS Sports Network)

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

1

1