Tennessee football: Vols in the College Football Hall of Fame

The University of Tennessee first fielded a football team in 1891.

Tennessee has won 19 conference championships: Southeastern Conference (16), Southern Conference (2) and SIAA (1).

Tennessee has won six SEC East division titles since the conference went to a divisional format in 1992.

The Vols have won six national championships in 1938, 1940, 1950. 1951, 1967 and 1998.

Tennessee is 29-25 in bowl games.

Throughout its tradition-rich history, Tennessee players and coaches have been enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame.

Two Tennessee hall of famers have been inducted as both a player and coach.

Quarterback Bobby Dodd, who later served as head coach at Georgia Tech, was enshrined as a player in 1959. He was inducted as a coach in 1993.

Bowden Wyatt, who played for and coached with the Vols, was inducted as a player in 1972 and as a coach in 1997.

Below are Tennessee players and coaches in the College Football Hall of Fame.

Doug Atkins, Tackle (1985)

On this date 90 years ago, one of the all time great @Vol_Football players was born… Doug Atkins. @ChicagoBears pic.twitter.com/F8eHC09ZH8 — Vol Network (@VolNetwork) May 8, 2020

George Cafego, Quarterback (1969)

George Cafego, 21-year-old All-American quarterback for the Tennessee Vols, is shown in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 14, 1939. AP Photo)

Steve DeLong, Guard (1993)

6 days until the #NFLDraft! The #Vols had the 6th overall selection in the 1965 Draft: Steve DeLong pic.twitter.com/s9vcTG9ZEl — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) May 2, 2014

Doug Dickey, Coach (2003)

While the defense is busy against Auburn, Tennessee head coach Doug Dickey, center, huddles with two of his offensive stars, quarterback Bobby Scott, left, and fullback Curt Watson. Tennessee won the big SEC showdown 45-19 over Auburn before 57,826 fans at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Sept. 27, 1969. © Bill Preston / The Tennessean

Bobby Dodd, Quarterback (1959), Coach at Georgia Tech (1993)

University of Tennessee quarterback Bobby Dodd. 1928-30. Head coach at Georgia Tech, 1945-67. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as a player in 1959 and as a coach in 1993. Mandatory Credit: Knoxville News Sentinel Archive via USA TODAY NETWORK

Nathan Dougherty, Tackle (1967)

Frank Emanuel, Linebacker (2004)

Tennessee head coach Johnny Majors, left, and assistant coach Frank Emanuel display their concern for the defense on the field against Washington State. Tennessee wins 35-23 decision before 92,520 fans at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville Sept. 20, 1980. Syndication: The Tennessean

Beattie Feathers, Halfback (1955)

#48Days: Beattie Feathers was an All-American and SEC MVP in 1933. He was elected to the @cfbhall in 1955. pic.twitter.com/nnqCuZNgA1 — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) July 19, 2015

Phillip Fulmer, Coach (2012)

Jan. 4, 1999: Head Coach Phillip Fulmer of the Tennessee Volunteers excepting an award after the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl Game against the Florida State Seminoles at the Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. The Volunteers defeated the Seminoles 23-16. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Laforet /Allsport

Herman Hickman, Guard (1959)

On his 104th birthday, we remember Vols great Herman Hickman (1929-31) who was elected to the @cfbhall in 1959. pic.twitter.com/IewZxJKTkc — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) October 1, 2015

Bob Johnson, Center (1989)

#54Days: 6th in the 1967 Heisman voting as a center? Yup, that's #VFL54 and former @Bengals great Bob Johnson! pic.twitter.com/UDkDOpUg2h — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) July 13, 2015

Chip Kell, Guard (2006)

#50Days: 3x All-SEC performer and 2x All-American OL Chip Kell dons the No. 50 as a member of the @cfbhall! pic.twitter.com/arbYkaXAri — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) July 18, 2015

Steve Kiner, Linebacker (1999)

Tennessee linebacker Steve Kiner (57) dives for the ball in an attempt to block a punt by Georgia Tech’s Tommy Chapman (26) in the game at Atlanta, Oct. 14, 1968. Tennessee won, 24-7. (AP Photo/Joe Sebo)

Hank Lauricella, Running back (1981)

Hank Lauricella (27), University of Tennessee, races around right end for ten yards against Maryland in the Sugar Bowl game in New Orleans, Jan. 1, 1952. Dick Modzelewski (63), Maryland tackle, is blocked out of the play by Andy Koz (86), and John Michels (38). Paul Nestor of Maryland is right on Lauricella’s heels. (AP Photo)

Johnny Majors, Tailback (1987)

University of Tennessee football player Johnny Majors when playing for the Vols in the 1950s. Syndication: Knoxville News Sentinel Photo Archive

Peyton Manning, Quarterback (2017)

Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning (16) directs a play during their 31-17 win over Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 4, 1997 in Knoxville, Tenn. Manning threw for 324 yards and two touchdowns. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Gene McEver, Halfback (1954)

Great moment in @Vol_Football history: Tennessee 15, Alabama 13 – 1928 Tennessee halfback Gene McEver returned the opening kickoff into a 98-yard touchdown romp and the Crimson Tide never recovered as the Vols won 15-13. #SECFB x #CFB150 » https://t.co/ABJ485sApi pic.twitter.com/xBXlpQTPXk — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) August 22, 2019

John Michels, Guard, (1996)

#TBT

38 Days To Kickoff! Salute #38 John Michels, All-American and member of the 1951 National Champs! pic.twitter.com/LVRfNP2w30 — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) July 24, 2014

Ed Molinski, Guard, (1990)

#36Days: Guard Ed Molinski wore #36 for UT from 1938-40 and was a two-time All-American in 1939 & 1940. #VFL36 pic.twitter.com/anHPNwGJvg — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) July 31, 2015

Robert Neyland, Coach (1956)

(AP Photo)

Bob Suffridge, Guard, (1961)

Today we're honoring the birthday of CFB Hall of Famer Bob Suffridge, who donned the Orange & White from 1938-40. pic.twitter.com/HGQLhFTI0H — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) March 17, 2015

Reggie White, Defensive Tackle, (2002)

University of Tennessee football players Reggie White, left, and Willie Gault. Mandatory Credit: News Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK

Al Wilson, Linebacker, (2021)

Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Al Wilson (27) on the sidelines at Neyland Stadium Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Network

Bowden Wyatt, End, (1972), Coach (1997)

