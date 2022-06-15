Tennessee football: Vols in the College Football Hall of Fame

Ken Lay
·5 min read
In this article:
  Bobby Dodd
    American football coach and player, college athletic director (1908-1988)
  Johnny Majors
    American college football player, college football coach (1935-2020)
  Bowden Wyatt
    American college football coach, college athletic director (1917-1969)

The University of Tennessee first fielded a football team in 1891.

Tennessee has won 19 conference championships: Southeastern Conference (16), Southern Conference (2) and SIAA (1).

Tennessee has won six SEC East division titles since the conference went to a divisional format in 1992.

The Vols have won six national championships in 1938, 1940, 1950. 1951, 1967 and 1998.

Tennessee is 29-25 in bowl games.

Throughout its tradition-rich history, Tennessee players and coaches have been enshrined in the College Football Hall of Fame.

Two Tennessee hall of famers have been inducted as both a player and coach.

Quarterback Bobby Dodd, who later served as head coach at Georgia Tech, was enshrined as a player in 1959. He was inducted as a coach in 1993.

Bowden Wyatt, who played for and coached with the Vols, was inducted as a player in 1972 and as a coach in 1997.

Below are Tennessee players and coaches in the College Football Hall of Fame.

Doug Atkins, Tackle (1985)

George Cafego, Quarterback (1969)

George Cafego, 21-year-old All-American quarterback for the Tennessee Vols, is shown in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 14, 1939. AP Photo)

Steve DeLong, Guard (1993)

Doug Dickey, Coach (2003)

While the defense is busy against Auburn, Tennessee head coach Doug Dickey, center, huddles with two of his offensive stars, quarterback Bobby Scott, left, and fullback Curt Watson. Tennessee won the big SEC showdown 45-19 over Auburn before 57,826 fans at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Sept. 27, 1969. © Bill Preston / The Tennessean

Bobby Dodd, Quarterback (1959), Coach at Georgia Tech (1993)

University of Tennessee quarterback Bobby Dodd. 1928-30. Head coach at Georgia Tech, 1945-67. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as a player in 1959 and as a coach in 1993. Mandatory Credit: Knoxville News Sentinel Archive via USA TODAY NETWORK

Nathan Dougherty, Tackle (1967)

Frank Emanuel, Linebacker (2004)

Tennessee head coach Johnny Majors, left, and assistant coach Frank Emanuel display their concern for the defense on the field against Washington State. Tennessee wins 35-23 decision before 92,520 fans at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville Sept. 20, 1980. Syndication: The Tennessean

Beattie Feathers, Halfback (1955)

Phillip Fulmer, Coach (2012)

Jan. 4, 1999: Head Coach Phillip Fulmer of the Tennessee Volunteers excepting an award after the Tostitos Fiesta Bowl Game against the Florida State Seminoles at the Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. The Volunteers defeated the Seminoles 23-16. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Laforet /Allsport

Herman Hickman, Guard (1959)

Bob Johnson, Center (1989)

Chip Kell, Guard (2006)

Steve Kiner, Linebacker (1999)

Tennessee linebacker Steve Kiner (57) dives for the ball in an attempt to block a punt by Georgia Tech’s Tommy Chapman (26) in the game at Atlanta, Oct. 14, 1968. Tennessee won, 24-7. (AP Photo/Joe Sebo)

Hank Lauricella, Running back (1981)

Hank Lauricella (27), University of Tennessee, races around right end for ten yards against Maryland in the Sugar Bowl game in New Orleans, Jan. 1, 1952. Dick Modzelewski (63), Maryland tackle, is blocked out of the play by Andy Koz (86), and John Michels (38). Paul Nestor of Maryland is right on Lauricella’s heels. (AP Photo)

Johnny Majors, Tailback (1987)

University of Tennessee football player Johnny Majors when playing for the Vols in the 1950s. Syndication: Knoxville News Sentinel Photo Archive

Peyton Manning, Quarterback (2017)

Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning (16) directs a play during their 31-17 win over Ole Miss on Saturday, Oct. 4, 1997 in Knoxville, Tenn. Manning threw for 324 yards and two touchdowns. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Gene McEver, Halfback (1954)

John Michels, Guard, (1996)

Ed Molinski, Guard, (1990)

Robert Neyland, Coach (1956)

(AP Photo)

Bob Suffridge, Guard, (1961)

Reggie White, Defensive Tackle, (2002)

University of Tennessee football players Reggie White, left, and Willie Gault. Mandatory Credit: News Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK

Al Wilson, Linebacker, (2021)

Tennessee Volunteers linebacker Al Wilson (27) on the sidelines at Neyland Stadium Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Network

Bowden Wyatt, End, (1972), Coach (1997)

