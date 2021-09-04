Tennessee football: Vols on active NFL rosters
The National Football League’s 2021 preseason has concluded.
Teams have made final cuts and 19 former University of Tennessee players are on active rosters ahead of the regular season.
Week 1 begins Sept. 9 with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers against Dallas.
Former Vols on NFL rosters are listed below.
Marquez Callaway (New Orleans Saints): Wide receiver
Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints): Running back
Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Shy Tuttle (New Orleans Saints): Defensive tackle
Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Darrell Taylor (Seattle Seahawks): Defensive lineman
(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Morgan Cox (Tennessee Titans): Long snapper
Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports
Luke Stocker (Tennessee Titans): Tight end
Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports
Justin Coleman (Miami Dolphins): Defensive back
Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
Michael Palardy (Miami Dolphins): Punter
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Derek Barnett (Philadelphia Eagles): Defensive end
Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Jakob Johnson (New England Patriots): Fullback
Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Britton Colquitt (Minnesota Vikings): Punter
Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers): Wide receiver
Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Emmanuel Moseley (San Francisco 49ers): Defensive back
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Josh Palmer (Los Angeles Chargers): Wide receiver
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Trey Smith (Kansas City Chiefs): Offensive lineman
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Detroit Lions): Linebacker
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Cameron Sutton (Pittsburgh Steelers): Defensive back
Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Malik Jackson (Cleveland Browns): Defensive tackle
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Alexander Johnson (Denver Broncos): Linebacker
Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
1
1