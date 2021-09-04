Tennessee football: Vols on active NFL rosters

The National Football League’s 2021 preseason has concluded.

Teams have made final cuts and 19 former University of Tennessee players are on active rosters ahead of the regular season.

Week 1 begins Sept. 9 with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers against Dallas.

Former Vols on NFL rosters are listed below.

Marquez Callaway (New Orleans Saints): Wide receiver

Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints): Running back

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Shy Tuttle (New Orleans Saints): Defensive tackle

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Darrell Taylor (Seattle Seahawks): Defensive lineman

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Morgan Cox (Tennessee Titans): Long snapper

Mandatory Credit: Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports

Luke Stocker (Tennessee Titans): Tight end

Mandatory Credit: Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Coleman (Miami Dolphins): Defensive back

Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Palardy (Miami Dolphins): Punter

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Derek Barnett (Philadelphia Eagles): Defensive end

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Jakob Johnson (New England Patriots): Fullback

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Britton Colquitt (Minnesota Vikings): Punter

Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers): Wide receiver

Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Emmanuel Moseley (San Francisco 49ers): Defensive back

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Palmer (Los Angeles Chargers): Wide receiver

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Trey Smith (Kansas City Chiefs): Offensive lineman

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Detroit Lions): Linebacker

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Cameron Sutton (Pittsburgh Steelers): Defensive back

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Malik Jackson (Cleveland Browns): Defensive tackle

Story continues

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Alexander Johnson (Denver Broncos): Linebacker

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

1

1