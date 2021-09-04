Tennessee football: Vols on active NFL rosters

The National Football League’s 2021 preseason has concluded.

Teams have made final cuts and 19 former University of Tennessee players are on active rosters ahead of the regular season.

Week 1 begins Sept. 9 with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers against Dallas.

Former Vols on NFL rosters are listed below.

Marquez Callaway (New Orleans Saints): Wide receiver

Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints): Running back

Shy Tuttle (New Orleans Saints): Defensive tackle

Darrell Taylor (Seattle Seahawks): Defensive lineman

Morgan Cox (Tennessee Titans): Long snapper

Luke Stocker (Tennessee Titans): Tight end

Justin Coleman (Miami Dolphins): Defensive back

Michael Palardy (Miami Dolphins): Punter

Derek Barnett (Philadelphia Eagles): Defensive end

Jakob Johnson (New England Patriots): Fullback

Britton Colquitt (Minnesota Vikings): Punter

Jauan Jennings (San Francisco 49ers): Wide receiver

Emmanuel Moseley (San Francisco 49ers): Defensive back

Josh Palmer (Los Angeles Chargers): Wide receiver

Trey Smith (Kansas City Chiefs): Offensive lineman

Jalen Reeves-Maybin (Detroit Lions): Linebacker

Cameron Sutton (Pittsburgh Steelers): Defensive back

Malik Jackson (Cleveland Browns): Defensive tackle

Alexander Johnson (Denver Broncos): Linebacker

