Is Tennessee football trying to get a transfer portal quarterback — and is it possible?

Josh Heupel nodded, giving his answer before he verbalized it.

“Yes, sir, it is,” the Tennessee football coach said Wednesday.

Heupel slyly smirked, his four-word response generating laughter while succinctly affirming the obstacle Tennessee faces if it attempts to add a transfer quarterback.

The Vols have former five-star recruit Nico Iamaleava as their presumed starter for next season and beyond. If UT wants to add experience to an inexperienced and thin QB room, Heupel and his staff essentially have to convince a quarterback in the transfer portal to be OK with being a backup.

That’s not a simple task, as Heupel indicated with a nod and a quick reply.

Why Tennessee football would ideally add a transfer quarterback

Tennessee currently has two scholarship quarterbacks on its 2024 roster. It has Iamaleava, the highly regarded recruit who redshirted as a freshman. It signed four-star Jake Merklinger on Wednesday, bringing in a well-recruited prospect from Savannah, Georgia.

The lack of depth is a reason to aim for a third QB. But Iamaleava’s lack of experience and having a freshman as a backup add to the reasoning to seek a third scholarship quarterback who has more than one season in college. That probably would be the case even if Iamaleava did not redshirt and gained more playing time in 2023.

Iamaleava, the No. 2 prospect in the 247Sports Composite in the 2023 class, has been the heir to the position since he committed in March 2022. He gave glimpses of his talent in limited action during his redshirt season. He was 16-for-26 passing for 163 yards with a touchdown in four games. He also rushed for 44 yards on five carries.

Those glimpses — and the understood raw talent that Iamaleava has — are enough to make it challenging for the Vols to convince a quarterback to come to Knoxville to assume a backup role.

Iamaleava can play in Citrus Bowl when the No. 21 Vols (8-4) meet No. 17 Iowa (10-3) on Jan. 1 (1 p.m. ET, ABC) in Orlando, Florida, and maintain his redshirt status. Senior Joe Milton is expected to start against Iowa.

How Josh Heupel feels about Tennessee football’s quarterback depth

Heupel did not explicitly say the Vols are trying to add a quarterback via the transfer portal. But his answer that it is hard to convince a quarterback to come join a room with Iamaleava suggests that is the case — and tells what the Vols are up against.

“I think quarterback is one of the positions where you look across the country, it is hard to have the depth at that position that you historically may have had,” Heupel said.

Tennessee has experienced that difficulty in the transfer portal era. It had two scholarship quarterbacks in 2023 with Iamaleava and Milton. Tayven Jackson transferred to Indiana after his freshman season in 2022, leaving the Vols with two.

It had three with Hendon Hooker, Milton and Jackson in 2022.

Walk-on quarterbacks Gaston Moore and Navy Shuler both have remaining eligibility, while Merklinger is already on campus.

"He’s gonna have to grow really quickly," Heupel said. "He’ll get spoon fed as we start here in January and grow into spring football."

Milton, though, serves as a reminder that there is still a lot of time for Tennessee to scour the portal for a potential quarterback. He didn’t join the Vols until following spring practices in April 2021.

“We are going to continue to always evaluate,” Heupel said. “That is true at quarterback and that is true at every position here as we go through January.”

