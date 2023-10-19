Tennessee football trolls Texas A&M with bizarre, meme-filled video after 20-13 Week 7 win

To the victor go the spoils — or, in the case of social media, the jokes.

Four days after its 20-13 Week 7 victory against Texas A&M at Neyland Stadium, Tennessee football — through its X account, @Vol_Football — released a bizarre, meme-filled recap video of the game poking fun at the Aggies.

The video begins with a Texas A&M yell leader saying the Aggies were “gonna silence 100,000 Tennessee Volunteers just like we did the last two times we played” before a series of highlights from the Vols’ win are shown (each of which is accompanied by a well-known online joke).

Highlights included Tennessee defensive lineman Tyler Baron sacking Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson, running back Jabari Small stiff-arming Josh DeBerry on his way to a long run, Dee Williams’ 39-yard punt return for a touchdown, kicker Charles Campbell posturing for the camera after making a field goal in the fourth quarter and Johnson tripping in his backfield after dropping back for a pass.

The occasionally chaotic parade of memes featured, among other things, clips from “SpongeBob SquarePants,” a scene featuring actor Christian Bale from the 2000 film “American Psycho” and clips from both wrestler and actor John Cena and rapper Tyler, the Creator. The video also poked fun at Texas A&M’s yell leaders, a group of overall-clad Aggies students who have been the subject of insults in recent years from opposing fan bases for their odd attire and corny jokes.

The win improved No. 15 Tennessee’s record to 5-1 overall while dropping Texas A&M to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the SEC. It also raised increasingly louder questions about coach Jimbo Fisher’s ability to build the Aggies into a consistent winner in the conference. The Vols’ victory snapped a two-game losing streak against Texas A&M, which had won both of the meetings between the programs since the Aggies joined the SEC for the 2012 season.

The full, minute-and-a-half video can be found here. It’s…interesting.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee football trolls Texas A&M with bizarre, meme-filled video