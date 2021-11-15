How are Tennessee football transfers performing at new schools?

Jarrett Guarantano announced his transfer within an hour of Tennessee football's 2020 season concluding against Texas A&M.

The former Vols quarterback transferred to Washington State, making him one of 12 players to transfer from UT to another Power 5 school during the offseason. UT had 24 players transfer to another school.

Here is how the dozen players who went to another Power 5 school are faring this season:

Ty Chandler

North Carolina running back

Season: Chandler rushed 14 times for 42 yards in an overtime loss to Pitt. He had four touchdowns and 213 yards on 22 attempts in North Carolina's upset win against Wake Forest on Nov. 6. He has rushed for a career-high 926 yards and 13 touchdowns on 157 attempts.

Tennessee career: Chandler made 26 starts in his four-year Vols career, rushing for 2,046 yards. He ranks fifth in UT history with 3,306 all-purpose yards.

Brent Cimaglia

Georgia Tech kicker

Season: Cimaglia made his lone field-goal attempt against Boston College. He is 11 of 15 on field-goal attempts this season with two of his missing comes in Georgia Tech's 22-21 loss to Northern Illinois in its season opener.

Tennessee career: Cimaglia was 46 for 62 on field goals during his career. His best season came in 2019, when he converted 23 of 27 attempts,

Quavaris Crouch

Michigan State linebacker

Season: Crouch did not play against Maryland on Saturday. He had 13 tackles in back-to-back games in October. Crouch has a career-high 72 tackles through nine games with two sacks and a forced fumble.

Tennessee career: Crouch started all 10 games in 2020 and finished third on the Vols with 57 tackles. Crouch played outside linebacker as a freshman and was used as a running back in short-yardage situations.

Eric Gray

Oklahoma running back

Season: Gray rushed once for 4 yards against Baylor. He scored his first rushing touchdown this season on Oct. 16 against TCU. He has 307 yards rushing on 65 carries with the Sooners. His also had a receiving touchdown against Western Carolina on Sept. 11.

Tennessee career: Gray rushed for 1,311 yards and eight touchdowns in two seasons at UT. He posted 1,026 total yards in nine games in 2020 — 772 rushing yards and 254 receiving yards.

Jarrett Guarantano

Washington State quarterback

Season: Guarantano did not play for the fourth straight game. He has started two games this season. Guarantano was 25 for 36 passing for 248 yards and one touchdown with three interceptions in Washington State's loss to Utah. He was 8-for-13 passing for 56 yards as WSU's starter against Utah State on Sept. 4 before leaving with an injury.

Tennessee career: Guarantano started 32 games at Tennessee. He threw for 6,174 yards with 38 touchdowns and 17 interceptions, completing 61.1% of his passes in four seasons.

Deandre Johnson

Miami linebacker

Season: Johnson had 3 tackles with a sack against Florida State. He made a season-high 5 tackles with tackle for loss and a half-sack against UNC on Oct. 16. He has 20 tackles with 3 ½ sacks.

Tennessee career: Johnson had 4½ sacks in 2020, tied for the team lead. The senior from Miami had 10 sacks in four seasons at Tennessee.

Jahmir Johnson

Texas A&M offensive lineman

Season: Johnson has started nine times for the Aggies in 10 games. He was suspended against Alabama for a violation of team rules, according to coach Jimbo Fisher.

Tennessee career: Johnson split time at left tackle with Wanya Morris in 2019 and 2020. He started 17 of 24 games he played in during three seasons at UT

Keyshawn Lawrence

Oklahoma safety

Season: Lawrence started for the fourth straight game. He had three tackles against Baylor. He has made 38 tackles for Oklahoma.

Tennessee career: Lawrence played in all 10 games as a freshman as a reserve defensive back and on special teams. He made eight tackles.

Darel Middleton

West Virginia defensive lineman

Season: Middleton had two tackles and a sack against Long Island on Sept. 11. He has played in three of West Virginia's eight games.

Tennessee career: Middleton started 12 games in two seasons at UT with recorded 20 tackles, including 3.5 for loss and two sacks.

Wanya Morris

Oklahoma offensive lineman

Season: Morris has played as a reserve offensive lineman in six games. He entered the season listed as a co-starter at right tackle.

Tennessee career: Morris played in 22 games with 19 starts in two seasons. The former five-star recruit played in all 13 games and started 12 at left tackle as a freshman in 2019.

J.T. Shrout

Colorado quarterback

Season: Shrout suffered a season-ending knee injury during the preseason.

Tennessee career: Shrout completed 24 of 42 passes for 315 yards and four touchdowns with three interceptions in four games in 2020. He started one game in 2019.

Henry To'o To'o

Alabama linebacker

Season: To'o To'o had 3 tackles with a sack against New Mexico State on Saturday. He had season-high 13 tackles with 1½ tackles for loss against Mississippi State on Oct. 16. He has 71 tackles at Alabama.

Tennessee career: To'o To'o led Tennessee with 76 tackles and 10 tackles for loss in 2020. He started 22 of 23 games played at Tennessee and was a Freshman All-American in 2019, when he had 72 tackles.

Best of the rest

Jackson State wide receiver Malachi Wideman had two touchdowns against Southern, his fifth straight game with a touchdown reception and third straight with multiple touchdowns. He has 30 catches for 482 yards and 11 touchdowns. He had nine receptions for 169 yards and four touchdowns against Bethune-Cookman on Oct. 23. ... UCF wide receiver Brandon Johnson has 30 catches for 426 yards and nine touchdowns. He has caught a touchdown in eight of nine games this season . ... Memphis kicker/punter Joe Doyle was 5-for-5 on field-goal attempts on Sept. 3 and earned American Athletic Conference special teams player of the week

*Linebacker Martavius French, defensive lineman Emmit Gooden and linebacker JJ Peterson have not announced new schools after transferring from Tennessee. Quarterback Brian Maurer and running back Tee Hodge also have not announced transfer destinations after leaving during preseason practices.

