Tennessee football took a risk not playing Nico Iamaleava more when it had chance | Adams

Open dates can be enticing for football fans. While their team has the Saturday off, their next opponent could be engaged in a competitive struggle.

So, Tennessee football surely must be happy about this week's open date. The timing hardly could be better.

Texas A&M will come to Neyland Stadium on Oct. 14, and it will be the best team Tennessee has played. In fact, it’s significantly better than UT’s first five opponents, including Florida, which upset the Vols in The Swamp in Week 3.

As Tennessee rests, the Aggies will be butting helmets with Alabama in College Station, Texas. You can only guess how many teams have suffered a hangover the week after playing the Tide. It’s not a small number.

Whatever Tennessee might gain from the schedule could be wasted if it doesn’t improve. A 41-20 victory over South Carolina last week signaled improvement. But that doesn’t mean the Vols can beat the Aggies or win the two games after that, against Alabama and Kentucky.

With four victories in five games, they rank No. 18 in the US LBM Coaches poll. How real is that ranking, though?

The Vols haven’t beaten an FBS team with a winning record. Their three FBS victories have come against Virginia (0-5), UTSA (1-3) and South Carolina (2-3). Their loss Florida raises questions.

The Gators have lost by double digits to Kentucky and injury-riddled Utah. And they didn’t dazzle anyone in a 22-7 victory over Charlotte. Maryland, SMU, and Georgia State all beat Charlotte by a bigger margin.

Rankings don’t matter now. Improvement does. Excuse the lapse into coach speak, but “we’ve got to get better every week” is a coaching cliché for a reason. It’s true.

However, staying healthy is just as significant, and it's more significant than ever in the transport portal era, where almost every team’s depth of quality has been reduced.

Imagine if Tennessee starting quarterback Joe Milton went down with an injury, as star quarterback Hendon Hooker did last November. Never mind backup quarterback Nico Iamaleava’s star potential. Despite UT’s light early-season schedule, he has acquired little experience. Unlike Texas A&M, which turned to veteran quarterback Max Johnson when starter Conner Weigman was injured, Tennessee would have no experienced option at the position.

UT’s season already has been affected by injuries, and the season hasn’t hit the halfway mark.

The Vols played their first four games without injured starting center Cooper Mays. The offense perked up noticeably when he returned against South Carolina.

BYU transfer linebacker Keenan Pili suffered a season-ending injury in the opener. And the Vols already lacked experience at the position.

ADAMS: Why Tennessee football must hit transfer portal hard in December for 2024 season

Wide receiver Bru McCoy was lost for the season to an ankle injury in the South Carolina game. Not only was he a strong receiver who could block and catch — he was a team leader.

But the loss of Milton would be harder to overcome. In that case, Tennessee might regret not playing Iamaleava more when it had the chance.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com. Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

