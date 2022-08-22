Tennessee football all-time roster: Offensive starters and backups

In this article:

The University of Tennessee first fielded a football team in 1891.

The Vols have won 19 conference championships since then: Southeastern Conference (16), Southern Conference (2) and SIAA (1).

Tennessee has won six Southeastern Conference East division titles since the league went to a divisional format in 1992. The Vols won the Southeastern Conference East division in 1997, 1998, 2001, 2004 and 2007.

The Vols have won six national championships in 1938, 1940, 1950, 1951, 1967 and 1998 throughout its history. Tennessee has appeared in 54 bowl games all time. The Vols are 29-25 in bowl contests.

Ahead of the 2022 season, Vols Wire looks at Tennessee’s all-time football roster. Below are the Vols’ all-time offensive starters and backups throughout its program history.

Starting QB: Peyton Manning

The 1997 All-American left Tennessee as one of the Vols’ most decorated players and won the 1997 SEC championship.

Backup QB: Bobby Dodd

Tennessee went 27-1-2 with Dodd at quarterback from 1928-30 under head coach Robert Neyland.

Starting RB: Johnny Majors

The tailback and punter was the 1956 SEC Player of the Year and Heismn runner-up.

Backup RB: Travis Stephens

An All-American who rushed for 2,336 yards and 21 touchdowns in his career at Tennessee.

Starting WR1: Larry Seivers

The two-time All-American was the first Tennessee wide receiver to record 800 yards in a season.

Backup WR1: Tim McGee

McGee recorded 15 touchdown receptions and 2,042 yards while playing for the Vols.

Starting WR2: Marcus Nash

Nash recorded a single-season record for touchdown receptions with 13 at Tennessee.

Backup WR2: Peerless Price

Price recorded a 79-yard touchdown reception in the 1998 national championship game and left Tennessee third in receiving yards.

Starting WR3:

Kent averaged more than 70 yards per game from 1994-96.

Backup WR3: Carl Pickens

Pickens played on two SEC championship teams under head coach Johnny Majors.

Starting TE: Jason Witten

In 20 games as a tight end, Witten recorded 68 receptions and 797 yards.

Backup TE: Ethan Wolf

Wolf left Tennessee fourth in receiving yards among tight ends with 822 yards.

Starting C: Bob Johnson

Johnson was a two-time All-American for the Vols while anchoring the offensive line from 1966-67.

Backup C: Raleigh McKenzie

McKenzie came to Tennessee as a linebacker before moving to center and played for the Vols from 1981-84.

Starting G: Chip Kell

Kell is a College Football Hall of Famer and a two-time All-American for Tennessee.

Backup G: Ed Molinski

Tennessee went 31-2 during his time at Tennessee and was named an All-American twice.

Starting G: Cosey Coleman

A two-time All-SEC standout and two-time All-American, starting every game for the 1998 national champions.

Backup G: Bob Suffridge

A three-time All-American and played for Robert Neyland from 1938-40.

Starting T: Michael Munoz

Played at Tennessee from 2000-04 and was an All-American and Draddy Trophy winner as a senior.

Backup T: Antone Davis

An All-American in 1990 and was named the SEC’s top blocker.

Starting T: Chad Clifton

Clifton won 43 career games at Tennessee.

Backup T: Ja'Wuan James

Started 49 career games at Tennessee.

