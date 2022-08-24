Tennessee football all-time roster: Defensive starters and backups
- Reggie WhiteAmerican football defensive end, Pro Football Hall of Famer (1961-2004)
Ahead of the 2022 season, Vols Wire looks at Tennessee’s all-time football roster. Below are the Vols’ all-time defensive starters and backups throughout its program history.
The list is full of All-Americans, unforgettable legends, and is led by future Pro Football Hall of Famer Reggie White, the 1983 SEC Player of the Year.
See the all-time Tennessee offense here.
Defensive end starter: Doug Atkins
Rocky Top ➡ Canton
Three Tennessee legends have received football's most prestigious individual honor.
🔸 Doug Atkins (1982)
🔸 Reggie White (2006)
🔸 𝗣𝗲𝘆𝘁𝗼𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 (𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭) pic.twitter.com/Vm1DKz3IH3
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) August 8, 2021
Played on the Vols’ 1951 national championship team and his number is retired at Tennessee.
Defensive end backup: Darris McCord
#71Days to Kickoff: The only #Vols All-American to wear 71, OL Darris McCord was the 1954 team captain. pic.twitter.com/BvM7Xg3UT8
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) June 26, 2015
An All-SEC standout for Robert Neyland and Harvey Robinson.
Defensive end starter: Derek Barnett
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
The All-America standout broke Reggie White’s career sacks record at Tennessee.
Defensive end backup: Shaun Ellis
Elsa Hasch /Allsport
Ellis recorded 12.5 sacks in three years and played on the 1998 national championship team.
Defensive tackle starter: Reggie White
(Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)
The All-American recorded 223 tackles 32 sacks during his career at Tennessee.
Defensive tackle backup: Albert Haynesworth
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Recorded 66 tackles, 20 tackles for a loss and five sacks during his Tennessee career.
Defensive tackle starter: John Henderson
Jonathan Daniel/Allsport
Henderson was a two-time All-American for the Vols from 2000-01.
Defensive tackle backup: Jesse Mahelona
(Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
Mahelona was an All-American and appeared in every game during his two-year Tennessee career.
Linebacker starter: Jackie Walker
82 Days To Kickoff: 2-time All-American Jackie Walker led #Vols w/ 82 stops in 1970 as UT went 11-1 & won Sugar Bowl pic.twitter.com/zokzMnqcl6
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) June 10, 2014
A two-time All-American and returned five interceptions for touchdowns at Tennessee.
Linebacker backup: Kevin Burnett
Jamie Squire/ALLSPORT
A 2005 All-American, Burnett recorded 120 tackles during his senior season with the Vols.
Linebacker starter: Al Wilson
RVR Photos-USA TODAY Network
Wilson was an All-American and won the 1998 national championship.
Linebacker backup: Leonard Little
Andy Lyons /Allsport
A first-team All-SEC performer and All-American at Tennessee.
Linebacker starter: Jack Reynolds
#64Days: Jack Reynolds was a LB from 1967-69. During his senior year, he received All-SEC and All-America honors. pic.twitter.com/BukllWeHz1
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) July 3, 2015
A 1969 All-American, Reynolds played on two SEC championship teams.
Linebacker backup: Steve Kiner
(AP Photo/Joe Sebo)
Cornerback starter: Dale Carter
USA TODAY Sports
Carter was an All-American in 1991 and returned punts and kicks.
Cornerback backup: Terry Fair
Andy Lyons /Allsport
Fair was a two-time All-SEC player with the Vols.
Cornerback starter: Terry McDaniel
#TBT to #VFL No. 86 Terry McDaniel! He was named All-SEC as a senior in 1987 with 57 tackles and eight pass breakups. pic.twitter.com/SoFCLSGZ5F
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) June 11, 2015
A converted wide receiver to cornerback, McDaniel earned All-SEC honors in 1987 and a future 5-time Pro Bowler.
Cornerback backup: Dwayne Goodrich
Tom Hauck /Allsport
Goodrich was earned All-SEC honors in 1998 and 1999.
Safety starter: Eric Berry
Paul Abell-USA TODAY Sports
Berry recorded 14 career interceptions in three seasons at Tennessee.
Safety backup: Bobby Majors
#44Days: In 1970, #Vols #44 Bobby Majors set a school record with 10 interceptions. #VFL44 #VolsCountdown pic.twitter.com/BJK3YfX9tT
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) July 23, 2015
Majors set the single-season Tennessee record for interceptions with 10 in 1970.
Safety starter: Deon Grant
Jed Jacobsohn /Allsport
An All-American as a junior, Grant recorded nine interceptions, including three against Auburn in 1999.
Safety backup: Tim Priest
Tim Priest sported #VFL26 from 1968-70 & had 18 INTs#VolsCountdown: http://t.co/aQfYTZBVJt pic.twitter.com/jrW0ekJOYW
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) August 10, 2015
Priest recorded an SEC-leading seven interceptions in 1969 and totaled 18 interceptions at Tennessee.