Tennessee football all-time roster: Defensive starters and backups

Nicholas Schwartz
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Reggie White
    American football defensive end, Pro Football Hall of Famer (1961-2004)

Ahead of the 2022 season, Vols Wire looks at Tennessee’s all-time football roster. Below are the Vols’ all-time defensive starters and backups throughout its program history.

The list is full of All-Americans, unforgettable legends, and is led by future Pro Football Hall of Famer Reggie White, the 1983 SEC Player of the Year.

See the all-time Tennessee offense here.

Defensive end starter: Doug Atkins

Played on the Vols’ 1951 national championship team and his number is retired at Tennessee.

Defensive end backup: Darris McCord

An All-SEC standout for Robert Neyland and Harvey Robinson.

Defensive end starter: Derek Barnett

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The All-America standout broke Reggie White’s career sacks record at Tennessee.

Defensive end backup: Shaun Ellis

Elsa Hasch /Allsport

Ellis recorded 12.5 sacks in three years and played on the 1998 national championship team.

Defensive tackle starter: Reggie White

(Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The All-American recorded 223 tackles 32 sacks during his career at Tennessee.

Defensive tackle backup: Albert Haynesworth

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Recorded 66 tackles, 20 tackles for a loss and five sacks during his Tennessee career.

Defensive tackle starter: John Henderson

Jonathan Daniel/Allsport

Henderson was a two-time All-American for the Vols from 2000-01.

Defensive tackle backup: Jesse Mahelona

(Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Mahelona was an All-American and appeared in every game during his two-year Tennessee career.

Linebacker starter: Jackie Walker

A two-time All-American and returned five interceptions for touchdowns at Tennessee.

Linebacker backup: Kevin Burnett

Jamie Squire/ALLSPORT

A 2005 All-American, Burnett recorded 120 tackles during his senior season with the Vols.

Linebacker starter: Al Wilson

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Network

Wilson was an All-American and won the 1998 national championship.

Linebacker backup: Leonard Little

Andy Lyons /Allsport

A first-team All-SEC performer and All-American at Tennessee.

Linebacker starter: Jack Reynolds

A 1969 All-American, Reynolds played on two SEC championship teams.

Linebacker backup: Steve Kiner

(AP Photo/Joe Sebo)

Cornerback starter: Dale Carter

USA TODAY Sports

Carter was an All-American in 1991 and returned punts and kicks.

Cornerback backup: Terry Fair

Andy Lyons /Allsport

Fair was a two-time All-SEC player with the Vols.

Cornerback starter: Terry McDaniel

A converted wide receiver to cornerback, McDaniel earned All-SEC honors in 1987 and a future 5-time Pro Bowler.

Cornerback backup: Dwayne Goodrich

Tom Hauck /Allsport

Goodrich was earned All-SEC honors in 1998 and 1999.

Safety starter: Eric Berry

Paul Abell-USA TODAY Sports

Berry recorded 14 career interceptions in three seasons at Tennessee.

Safety backup: Bobby Majors

Majors set the single-season Tennessee record for interceptions with 10 in 1970.

Safety starter: Deon Grant

Jed Jacobsohn /Allsport

An All-American as a junior, Grant recorded nine interceptions, including three against Auburn in 1999.

Safety backup: Tim Priest

Priest recorded an SEC-leading seven interceptions in 1969 and totaled 18 interceptions at Tennessee.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire

