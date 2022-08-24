Tennessee football all-time roster: Defensive starters and backups

In this article:

Ahead of the 2022 season, Vols Wire looks at Tennessee’s all-time football roster. Below are the Vols’ all-time defensive starters and backups throughout its program history.

The list is full of All-Americans, unforgettable legends, and is led by future Pro Football Hall of Famer Reggie White, the 1983 SEC Player of the Year.

Defensive end starter: Doug Atkins

Rocky Top ➡ Canton Three Tennessee legends have received football's most prestigious individual honor. 🔸 Doug Atkins (1982)

🔸 Reggie White (2006)

🔸 𝗣𝗲𝘆𝘁𝗼𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 (𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭) pic.twitter.com/Vm1DKz3IH3 — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) August 8, 2021

Played on the Vols’ 1951 national championship team and his number is retired at Tennessee.

Defensive end backup: Darris McCord

#71Days to Kickoff: The only #Vols All-American to wear 71, OL Darris McCord was the 1954 team captain. pic.twitter.com/BvM7Xg3UT8 — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) June 26, 2015

An All-SEC standout for Robert Neyland and Harvey Robinson.

Defensive end starter: Derek Barnett

The All-America standout broke Reggie White’s career sacks record at Tennessee.

Defensive end backup: Shaun Ellis

Ellis recorded 12.5 sacks in three years and played on the 1998 national championship team.

Defensive tackle starter: Reggie White

The All-American recorded 223 tackles 32 sacks during his career at Tennessee.

Defensive tackle backup: Albert Haynesworth

Recorded 66 tackles, 20 tackles for a loss and five sacks during his Tennessee career.

Defensive tackle starter: John Henderson

Henderson was a two-time All-American for the Vols from 2000-01.

Defensive tackle backup: Jesse Mahelona

Mahelona was an All-American and appeared in every game during his two-year Tennessee career.

Linebacker starter: Jackie Walker

82 Days To Kickoff: 2-time All-American Jackie Walker led #Vols w/ 82 stops in 1970 as UT went 11-1 & won Sugar Bowl pic.twitter.com/zokzMnqcl6 — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) June 10, 2014

A two-time All-American and returned five interceptions for touchdowns at Tennessee.

Linebacker backup: Kevin Burnett

A 2005 All-American, Burnett recorded 120 tackles during his senior season with the Vols.

Linebacker starter: Al Wilson

Wilson was an All-American and won the 1998 national championship.

Linebacker backup: Leonard Little

A first-team All-SEC performer and All-American at Tennessee.

Linebacker starter: Jack Reynolds

#64Days: Jack Reynolds was a LB from 1967-69. During his senior year, he received All-SEC and All-America honors. pic.twitter.com/BukllWeHz1 — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) July 3, 2015

A 1969 All-American, Reynolds played on two SEC championship teams.

Linebacker backup: Steve Kiner

Cornerback starter: Dale Carter

Carter was an All-American in 1991 and returned punts and kicks.

Cornerback backup: Terry Fair

Fair was a two-time All-SEC player with the Vols.

Cornerback starter: Terry McDaniel

#TBT to #VFL No. 86 Terry McDaniel! He was named All-SEC as a senior in 1987 with 57 tackles and eight pass breakups. pic.twitter.com/SoFCLSGZ5F — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) June 11, 2015

A converted wide receiver to cornerback, McDaniel earned All-SEC honors in 1987 and a future 5-time Pro Bowler.

Cornerback backup: Dwayne Goodrich

Goodrich was earned All-SEC honors in 1998 and 1999.

Safety starter: Eric Berry

Berry recorded 14 career interceptions in three seasons at Tennessee.

Safety backup: Bobby Majors

Majors set the single-season Tennessee record for interceptions with 10 in 1970.

Safety starter: Deon Grant

An All-American as a junior, Grant recorded nine interceptions, including three against Auburn in 1999.

Safety backup: Tim Priest

Priest recorded an SEC-leading seven interceptions in 1969 and totaled 18 interceptions at Tennessee.

