Tennessee football all-time roster: Coaches, kickers and specialists
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Tennessee VolunteersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Robert NeylandAmerican college football coach, U.S. Army officer (1892-1962)
Ahead of the 2022 season, Vols Wire selected Tennessee’s all-time football roster. Below are the Vols’ all-time coaches, kickers and specialists throughout its program history.
The Vols have won six national championships in 1938, 1940, 1950, 1951, 1967 and 1998 throughout its history. Tennessee has appeared in 54 bowl games all time.
See Tennessee’s all-time offense and all-time defense.
Check out our other College Wire all-time lineups: Alabama / Arkansas / Auburn / Clemson / Colorado / Florida / Georgia / Iowa / LSU / Michigan / Nebraska / North Carolina / Ohio State / Oklahoma / Oregon / Penn State / Rutgers / Texas / Texas A&M / USC / Wisconsin
Starting kicker: Ricky Townsend
Tennessee kicker Ricky Townsend launches a field goal over Penn State defenders during the No. 7 Vols’ 28-21 win over the No. 6 Nittany Lions on Sept. 16, 1972.
The game was the first under the lights at Neyland Stadium. pic.twitter.com/XfbimqMllu
— Vol Journal (@Vol_Journal) April 22, 2021
Townsend, a two-time All-American, was Tennessee’s first barefoot kicker.
Backup kicker: Daniel Lincoln
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Lincoln was a 2007 All-American, recording 112 points.
Starting punter: Jimmy Colquitt
Happy birthday to Tennessee's all-time punting leader (43.9 yards per punt), Jimmy Colquitt! 🎉🎈🍊🏈 pic.twitter.com/JuGgBw2zyb
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) January 17, 2016
A two-time All-American, averaging 43.9 yards per punt as a senior.
Backup punter: Dustin Colquitt
© News Sentinel Archive, Knoxville News Sentinel
An All-American as a junior and two-time All-SEC performer for the Vols.
Starting returner: Willie Gault
News Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK
Gault recorded 2,513 yards and five touchdowns as a punt and kick returner.
Backup returner: Evan Berry
CONGRATS to Evan Berry (@aSuperManDoe) on earning First Team All-SEC Honors as a return specialist! 💨💨💨💨 pic.twitter.com/cmoF5rA1Bg
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 8, 2015
Was an All-American and SEC Special Teams Player of the Year in 2015.
Head coach 1: Robert Neyland
(AP Photo)
Won four national championships at Tennessee during three tenures as his career was interrupted by military service.
Head coach 2: Johnny Majors
Photo By USA TODAY Sports
Majors returned to his alma mater in 1977 after winning a national championship in 1976. Majors won three SEC championships as Tennessee’s head coach.
Offensive coordinator 1: David Cutcliffe
(AP Photo/Wade Payne)
Served as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator from 1993-98 and 2006-07, winning one national championship and two SEC championships.
Offensive coordinator 2: Josh Heupel
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Heupel called plays for Tennessee in 2021 and guided the Vols’ offense to a single-season record 511 points and a record for touchdowns in a season with 67.
Defensive coordinator 1: John Chavis
Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports
Chavis served as Tennessee’s defensive coordinator from 1995-2008 and won one national championship and two SEC titles.
Defensive coordinator 2: Monte Kiffin
Paul Abell-USA TODAY Sports
The Super Bowl winning coach served as Tennessee’s defensive coordinator in 2009.
Assistant coach 1: George Cafego
(AP Photo)
Cafego served as an assistant at Tennessee from 1955-84 and was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1940 NFL draft.
Assistant coach 2: Phillip Fulmer
Syndication: Knoxville
Fulmer served as an offensive line coach and offensive coordinator, winning three SEC championships.
Assistant coach 3: W.H. Britton
Britton coached ends under head coach Robert Neyland from 1926-34, 1936-42 and 1946. Britton served as Tennessee’s football head coach in 1935 and the Vols’ basketball head coach from 1926-35.
Assistant coach 4: Farmer Johnson
The #Vols won the consensus National Championship in 1951. 51 Days Until #ItsFootballTimeInTennessee pic.twitter.com/6O1MamsKh5
— Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) July 11, 2013
Johnson coached Tennessee’s line from 1949-54, winning two national championships.