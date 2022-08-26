Tennessee football all-time roster: Coaches, kickers and specialists

In this article:

Ahead of the 2022 season, Vols Wire selected Tennessee’s all-time football roster. Below are the Vols’ all-time coaches, kickers and specialists throughout its program history.

The Vols have won six national championships in 1938, 1940, 1950, 1951, 1967 and 1998 throughout its history. Tennessee has appeared in 54 bowl games all time.

See Tennessee’s all-time offense and all-time defense.

Starting kicker: Ricky Townsend

Tennessee kicker Ricky Townsend launches a field goal over Penn State defenders during the No. 7 Vols’ 28-21 win over the No. 6 Nittany Lions on Sept. 16, 1972. The game was the first under the lights at Neyland Stadium. pic.twitter.com/XfbimqMllu — Vol Journal (@Vol_Journal) April 22, 2021

Townsend, a two-time All-American, was Tennessee’s first barefoot kicker.

Backup kicker: Daniel Lincoln

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Lincoln was a 2007 All-American, recording 112 points.

Starting punter: Jimmy Colquitt

Happy birthday to Tennessee's all-time punting leader (43.9 yards per punt), Jimmy Colquitt! 🎉🎈🍊🏈 pic.twitter.com/JuGgBw2zyb — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) January 17, 2016

A two-time All-American, averaging 43.9 yards per punt as a senior.

Backup punter: Dustin Colquitt

© News Sentinel Archive, Knoxville News Sentinel

An All-American as a junior and two-time All-SEC performer for the Vols.

Starting returner: Willie Gault

News Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK

Gault recorded 2,513 yards and five touchdowns as a punt and kick returner.

Backup returner: Evan Berry

CONGRATS to Evan Berry (@aSuperManDoe) on earning First Team All-SEC Honors as a return specialist! 💨💨💨💨 pic.twitter.com/cmoF5rA1Bg — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) December 8, 2015

Was an All-American and SEC Special Teams Player of the Year in 2015.

Head coach 1: Robert Neyland

(AP Photo)

Won four national championships at Tennessee during three tenures as his career was interrupted by military service.

Head coach 2: Johnny Majors

Photo By USA TODAY Sports

Majors returned to his alma mater in 1977 after winning a national championship in 1976. Majors won three SEC championships as Tennessee’s head coach.

Offensive coordinator 1: David Cutcliffe

(AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Served as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator from 1993-98 and 2006-07, winning one national championship and two SEC championships.

Offensive coordinator 2: Josh Heupel

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Heupel called plays for Tennessee in 2021 and guided the Vols’ offense to a single-season record 511 points and a record for touchdowns in a season with 67.

Defensive coordinator 1: John Chavis

Jim Brown-USA TODAY Sports

Chavis served as Tennessee’s defensive coordinator from 1995-2008 and won one national championship and two SEC titles.

Defensive coordinator 2: Monte Kiffin

Paul Abell-USA TODAY Sports

The Super Bowl winning coach served as Tennessee’s defensive coordinator in 2009.

Assistant coach 1: George Cafego

(AP Photo)

Cafego served as an assistant at Tennessee from 1955-84 and was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1940 NFL draft.

Assistant coach 2: Phillip Fulmer

Syndication: Knoxville

Fulmer served as an offensive line coach and offensive coordinator, winning three SEC championships.

Assistant coach 3: W.H. Britton

Britton coached ends under head coach Robert Neyland from 1926-34, 1936-42 and 1946. Britton served as Tennessee’s football head coach in 1935 and the Vols’ basketball head coach from 1926-35.

Assistant coach 4: Farmer Johnson

The #Vols won the consensus National Championship in 1951. 51 Days Until #ItsFootballTimeInTennessee pic.twitter.com/6O1MamsKh5 — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) July 11, 2013

Johnson coached Tennessee’s line from 1949-54, winning two national championships.

