Tennessee football’s all time results on Oct. 28
No. 20 Tennessee (5-2, 2-2 SEC) plays Kentucky (5-2, 2-2 SEC) Saturday in Week 9.
Kickoff between the Vols and Wildcats is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky.
Saturday marks the 119th time Tennessee will play on Oct. 28. The Vols’ record in games contested on this date is 13-5.
Tennessee first played on Oct. 28 in 1899, losing to University of the South, 51-0. The Vols last played on Oct. 28 in 2017, losing to Kentucky, 29-26.
Tennessee’s all-time results on Oct. 28:
1899: University of the South 51, Tennessee 0
1905: University of the South 11, Tennessee 6
1911: North Carolina State 16, Tennessee 0
1916: Tennessee 24, Florida 0
1922: Tennessee 49, Ole Miss 0
1933: Tennessee 13, Florida 6
1939: Tennessee 17, Mercer 0
1944: Tennessee 26, Clemson 7
1950: Tennessee 27, Washington and Lee 20
1961: Tennessee 20, Chattanooga 7
1967: Tennessee 17, LSU 14
1972: Tennessee 34, Hawaii 2
1978: Mississippi State 34, Tennessee 21
1989: Tennessee 45, LSU 39
1995: Tennessee 56, South Carolina 21
2000: Tennessee 17, South Carolina 14
2006: Tennessee 31, South Carolina 24
2017: Kentucky 29, Tennessee 26