Tennessee football’s all time results on Oct. 28

No. 20 Tennessee (5-2, 2-2 SEC) plays Kentucky (5-2, 2-2 SEC) Saturday in Week 9.

Kickoff between the Vols and Wildcats is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky.

Saturday marks the 119th time Tennessee will play on Oct. 28. The Vols’ record in games contested on this date is 13-5.

Tennessee first played on Oct. 28 in 1899, losing to University of the South, 51-0. The Vols last played on Oct. 28 in 2017, losing to Kentucky, 29-26.

Tennessee’s all-time results on Oct. 28:

1899: University of the South 51, Tennessee 0

1905: University of the South 11, Tennessee 6

1911: North Carolina State 16, Tennessee 0

1916: Tennessee 24, Florida 0

1922: Tennessee 49, Ole Miss 0

1933: Tennessee 13, Florida 6

1939: Tennessee 17, Mercer 0

1944: Tennessee 26, Clemson 7

1950: Tennessee 27, Washington and Lee 20

1961: Tennessee 20, Chattanooga 7

1967: Tennessee 17, LSU 14

1972: Tennessee 34, Hawaii 2

1978: Mississippi State 34, Tennessee 21

1989: Tennessee 45, LSU 39

1995: Tennessee 56, South Carolina 21

2000: Tennessee 17, South Carolina 14

2006: Tennessee 31, South Carolina 24

2017: Kentucky 29, Tennessee 26

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire