Tennessee football’s all time results on Nov. 25

No. 23 Tennessee (7-4, 3-4 SEC) will host Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7 SEC) Saturday in Week 13.

Kickoff between the Vols and Commodores is slated for 3:30 p.m. EST at Neyland Stadium. SEC Network will televise the in-state matchup.

Saturday marks the 19th time the Vols will play on Nov. 25th. Tennessee’s record in previous games on this date is 15-2-1.

Tennessee first played on Nov. 25 in 1897, defeating Virginia Tech, 18-0. The Vols last played on Nov. 25 in 2017, losing to Vanderbilt, 42-24.

Tennessee’s all time results on Nov. 25:

1897: Tennessee 18, Virginia Tech 0

1909: Tennessee 11, Transylvania 0

1911: Tennessee 0, Tennessee Medical School 0

1915: Kentucky State 6, Tennessee 0

1920: Tennessee 14, Kentucky 7

1926: Tennessee 6, Kentucky 0

1937: Tennessee 13, Kentucky 0

1944: Tennessee 21, Kentucky 7

1950: Tennessee 7, Kentucky 0

1961: Tennessee 26, Kentucky 16

1967: Tennessee 17, Kentucky 7

1972: Tennessee 17, Kentucky 7

1978: Tennessee 29, Kentucky 14

1989: Tennessee 31, Kentucky 0

1995: Tennessee 12, Vanderbilt 7

2000: Tennessee 28, Vanderbilt 26

2006: Tennessee 17, Kentucky 12

2017: Vanderbilt 42, Tennessee 24

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire