Tennessee football’s all time results on Jan. 1

No. 23 Tennessee (8-4, 4-4 SEC) will play No. 17 Iowa (10-3, 7-2 Big Ten) in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Monday at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. EST and ABC will televise the postseason matchup.

Monday will mark the 27th time Tennessee will play on Jan. 1. Tennessee is 13-13 in previous games played on Jan. 1.

The Vols first played on Jan. 1 in 1940, losing to USC, 14-0, in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. Tennessee last played on Jan. 1 in 2016, defeating Northwestern, 45-6, in the Outback Bowl in Tampa, Florida.

Tennessee’s all time results on Jan. 1:

1940: USC 14, Tennessee 0 Rose Bowl

1941: Boston College 19, Tennessee 13 Sugar Bowl

1943: Tennessee 14, Tulsa 7 Sugar Bowl

1945: USC 25, Tennessee 0 Rose Bowl

1947: Rice 6, Tennessee 0 Orange Bowl

1951: Tennessee 20, Texas 14 Cotton Bowl

1952: Maryland 28, Tennessee 13 Sugar Bowl

1953: Texas 16, Tennessee 0 Cotton Bowl

1957: Baylor 13, Tennessee 7 Sugar Bowl

1968: Oklahoma 26, Tennessee 24 Orange Bowl

1969: Texas 36, Tennessee 13 Cotton Bowl

1971: Tennessee 34, Air Force 13 Sugar Bowl

1986: Tennessee 35, Miami 7 Sugar Bowl

1990: Tennessee 31, Arkansas 27 Cotton Bowl

1991: Tennessee 23, Virginia 22 Sugar Bowl

1992: Penn State 42, Tennessee 17 Fiesta Bowl

1993: Tennessee 38, Boston College 23 Hall of Fame Bowl

1994: Penn State 31, Tennessee 13 Citrus Bowl

1996: Tennessee 20, Ohio State 14 Citrus Bowl

1997: Tennessee 48, Northwestern 28 Citrus Bowl

2001: Kansas State 38, Tennessee 21 Cotton Bowl

2002: Tennessee 45, Michigan 17 Citrus Bowl

2005: Tennessee 38, Texas A&M 7 Cotton Bowl

2007: Penn State 20, Tennessee 7 Outback Bowl

2008: Tennessee 21, Wisconsin 17 Outback Bowl

2016: Tennessee 45, Northwestern 6 Outback Bowl

