Tennessee football’s all time results against Georgia

No. 19 Tennessee (7-3, 3-3 SEC) will host No. 1 Georgia (10-0, 7-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 12.

Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EST at Neyland Stadium and CBS will televise the SEC East matchup.

Saturday marks the 53rd time the Vols and Bulldogs will play in football.

Georgia leads the series, 27-23-2, dating to 1899. The Bulldogs have won the last six meetings. Georgia won, 27-13, last season in Athens, Georgia.

Tennessee’s all time results against Georgia:

1899: Tennessee 5, Georgia 0

1903: Georgia 5, Tennessee 0

1906: Tennessee 0, Georgia 0

1907: Tennessee 15, Georgia 0

1908: Tennessee 10, Georgia 0

1909: Georgia 3, Tennessee 0

1910: Georgia 35, Tennessee 3

1922: Georgia 7, Tennessee 3

1923: Georgia 17, Tennessee 0

1924: Georgia 33, Tennessee 3

1925: Tennessee 12, Georgia 7

1936: Tennessee 46, Georgia 0

1937: Tennessee 32, Georgia 0

1968: Tennessee 17, Georgia 17

1969: Tennessee 17, Georgia 3

1972: Tennessee 14, Georgia 0

1973: Georgia 35, Tennessee 31

1980: Georgia 16, Tennessee 15

1981: Georgia 44, Tennessee 0

1988: Georgia 28, Tennessee 17

1989: Tennessee 17, Georgia 14

1992: Tennessee 34, Georgia 31

1993: Tennessee 38, Georgia 6

1994: Tennessee 41, Georgia 23

1995: Tennessee 30, Georgia 27

1996: Tennessee 29, Georgia 17

1997: Tennessee 38, Georgia 13

1998: Tennessee 22, Georgia 3

1999: Tennessee 37, Georgia 20

2000:Georgia 21, Tennessee 10

2001: Georgia 26, Tennessee 24

2002: Georgia 18, Tennessee 13

2003: Georgia 41, Tennessee 14

2004: Tennessee 19, Georgia 14

2005: Georgia 27, Tennessee 14

2006: Tennessee 51, Georgia 36

2008: Georgia 26, Tennessee 14

2009: Tennessee 45, Georgia 19

2010: Georgia 41, Tennessee 14

2011: Georgia 20, Tennessee 12

2012: Georgia 51, Tennessee 44

2013: Georgia 34, Tennessee 31 (OT)

2014: Georgia 35, Tennessee 32

2015: Tennessee 38, Georgia 31

2016: Tennessee 34, Georgia 31

2017: Georgia 41, Tennessee 0

2018: Georgia 38, Tennessee 12

2019: Georgia 38, Tennessee 12

2020: Georgia 44, Tennessee 21

2021: Georgia 41, Tennessee 17

2022: Georgia 27, Tennessee 13

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire