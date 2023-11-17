Tennessee football’s all time results against Georgia
No. 19 Tennessee (7-3, 3-3 SEC) will host No. 1 Georgia (10-0, 7-0 SEC) Saturday in Week 12.
Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EST at Neyland Stadium and CBS will televise the SEC East matchup.
Saturday marks the 53rd time the Vols and Bulldogs will play in football.
Georgia leads the series, 27-23-2, dating to 1899. The Bulldogs have won the last six meetings. Georgia won, 27-13, last season in Athens, Georgia.
Tennessee’s all time results against Georgia:
1899: Tennessee 5, Georgia 0
1903: Georgia 5, Tennessee 0
1906: Tennessee 0, Georgia 0
1907: Tennessee 15, Georgia 0
1908: Tennessee 10, Georgia 0
1909: Georgia 3, Tennessee 0
1910: Georgia 35, Tennessee 3
1922: Georgia 7, Tennessee 3
1923: Georgia 17, Tennessee 0
1924: Georgia 33, Tennessee 3
1925: Tennessee 12, Georgia 7
1936: Tennessee 46, Georgia 0
1937: Tennessee 32, Georgia 0
1968: Tennessee 17, Georgia 17
1969: Tennessee 17, Georgia 3
1972: Tennessee 14, Georgia 0
1973: Georgia 35, Tennessee 31
1980: Georgia 16, Tennessee 15
1981: Georgia 44, Tennessee 0
1988: Georgia 28, Tennessee 17
1989: Tennessee 17, Georgia 14
1992: Tennessee 34, Georgia 31
1993: Tennessee 38, Georgia 6
1994: Tennessee 41, Georgia 23
1995: Tennessee 30, Georgia 27
1996: Tennessee 29, Georgia 17
1997: Tennessee 38, Georgia 13
1998: Tennessee 22, Georgia 3
1999: Tennessee 37, Georgia 20
2000:Georgia 21, Tennessee 10
2001: Georgia 26, Tennessee 24
2002: Georgia 18, Tennessee 13
2003: Georgia 41, Tennessee 14
2004: Tennessee 19, Georgia 14
2005: Georgia 27, Tennessee 14
2006: Tennessee 51, Georgia 36
2008: Georgia 26, Tennessee 14
2009: Tennessee 45, Georgia 19
2010: Georgia 41, Tennessee 14
2011: Georgia 20, Tennessee 12
2012: Georgia 51, Tennessee 44
2013: Georgia 34, Tennessee 31 (OT)
2014: Georgia 35, Tennessee 32
2015: Tennessee 38, Georgia 31
2016: Tennessee 34, Georgia 31
2017: Georgia 41, Tennessee 0
2018: Georgia 38, Tennessee 12
2019: Georgia 38, Tennessee 12
2020: Georgia 44, Tennessee 21
2021: Georgia 41, Tennessee 17
2022: Georgia 27, Tennessee 13