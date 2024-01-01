Tennessee football’s all time results against Iowa

No. 23 Tennessee (8-4, 4-4 SEC) will play No. 17 Iowa (10-3, 7-2 Big Ten) in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1, 2024.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. EST at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. ABC will televise the postseason matchup.

Monday’s game marks the fourth meeting between the Vols and Hawkeyes. Tennessee holds a 2-1 advantage in the all time series. All three contests between Tennessee and Iowa have been neutral site games.

The two teams played in a pair of bowl games and one Kickoff Classic.

The Vols first played Iowa in the 1982 Peach Bowl at Fulton County Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Iowa defeated Tennessee, 28-22.

Tennessee and Iowa played in the Kickoff Classic on Aug. 30, 1987 at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Vols won, 23-22.

The two teams played in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Jan. 2, 2015. Tennessee defeated the Hawkeyes, 45-28, in Jacksonville, Florida.

Tennessee’s all time results against Iowa:

1982: Iowa 28, Tennessee 22 (Peach Bowl)

1987: Tennessee 23, Iowa 22 (Kickoff Classic)

2015: Tennessee 45, Iowa 28 (Gator Bowl)

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire