Tennessee football or Texas A&M, who has the better program? Here's how we see it

Tennessee and Texas A&M are two football programs that enjoy a lot of advantages and frequently boast lofty expectations, while struggling to meet the bar of what is capable.

In some ways, the programs are similar. That's evident in the win-loss column. Throughout the past 20 seasons, the Vols averaged seven wins. The Aggies averaged 7.4.

The teams will meet Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, CBS) in a pivotal game for the direction of each team's season.

On this edition of "The Volunteer State," hosts Blake Toppmeyer, Adam Sparks and John Adams assess the matchup and compare these programs.

Here's how we size up these programs:

History and tradition: Call it about even. Small edge to Tennessee.

The NIL wars: Both programs are well-positioned for the NIL frontier.

Facilities: Each has great facilities.

Revenue and financial resources: Advantage Texas A&M. Tennessee does well at the till. The Aggies do better. They're a revenue behemoth.

Run the state: Advantage Tennessee. Texas A&M resides in Texas' shadow.

Recruiting base: Advantage Texas A&M. The state of Texas is competitive recruiting terrain, but it oozes talent, and the Aggies grab their share of it.

Peyton Manning or Johnny Manziel?: C'mon now. Advantage Tennessee.

Bottom line: Tennessee is the state's flagship school, and the Power T is a powerful brand throughout the state and beyond. Meanwhile, the Aggies live in Texas' shadow. But Texas A&M's revenue, resources and facilities are impressive, and they're located in fertile recruiting terrain. So, why is it that the Aggies' last national championship came in 1939? Viewed through that lens, 1998 feels not so long ago.

Inside the matchup

The Aggies' defensive front is ferocious, but Alabama and Miami took advantage of A&M's secondary vulnerabilities. Can Joe Milton do the same? He'll need his offensive line to protect him, and wide receivers will need to win one-on-one battles. Alabama's D-line disrupted A&M after halftime in a 26-20 comeback win last Saturday. The Crimson Tide took away the Aggies' run game and got after quarterback Max Johnson. Give Johnson time, and he can beat you. A&M is at no shortage of receiving talent. Better get pressure on Johnson.

