Tennessee football target George MacIntyre has tickets for Vols' opener at Nissan Stadium

George MacIntyre, the No. 2 quarterback in the country for the Class of 2025, said he has tickets and "probably" will be at Tennessee football's game against Virginia on Saturday at Nissan Stadium for the Vols' 2023 season opener.

MacIntyre was 18-of-30 passing for 244 yards with three TDs in a 37-7 win against Christian Brothers at Carlton Flatt Field in Week 3. Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel was at the game during the first half. It marked the Eagles' first win of the 2023 TSSAA season.

"They are a program that's on the rise," MacIntyre said. "I think Coach Heupel is the right guy to keep bringing them higher. We'll see (Saturday), I'll probably go to the game."

MacIntyre is from a football family. His grandfather George MacIntyre coached at Vanderbilt from 1979 to 1985. His uncle Mike MacIntyre is the Florida International coach.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: George MacIntyre likely to go to Tennessee season opener in Nashville