Tennessee football takes nosedive in Top 25 polls after loss to Florida

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel pleads with an official during a football game between Tennessee and Florida at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Tennessee football tumbled in the AP Top 25 and US LBM Coaches Poll after losing to then-unranked Florida 29-16 in the SEC opener.

The Vols fell 11 spots in the coaches poll from No. 9 to No. 20. And they dropped 12 spots in the AP poll from No. 11 to No. 23.

Florida is No. 25 in the AP poll and got votes in the coaches poll without cracking the top 25.

Only two other UT opponents are ranked. Georgia is No. 1 in both polls. Alabama is No. 12 in the coaches poll and No. 13 in the AP poll.

UT (2-1) will play UT San Antonio (1-2) on Saturday (4 p.m. ET, SEC Network) at Neyland Stadium.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football takes nosedive in Top 25 polls after loss to Florida