Is Tennessee football still ranked after losing to Georgia? Here's the Top 25

Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel
Tennessee football remains ranked in the US LBM Coaches Poll despite losing 38-10 to No. 1 Georgia on Saturday.

The Vols fell four spots to No. 23 in the coaches poll, meaning they've been ranked every week since Week 2 of the 2022 season. The AP Top 25 will be released later Sunday.

UT (7-4, 3-4 SEC) has the worst record of any Top 25 team. All other ranked teams have eight wins or more.

There are six SEC teams in the Top 25, including No. 1 Georgia, No. 8 Alabama, No. 10 Missouri, No. 12 Ole Miss and No. 14 LSU. Texas A&M also received votes.

Tennessee plays Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, SEC Network) at Neyland Stadium in the regular-season finale.

