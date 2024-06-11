Tennessee football start windows, kickoff times announced for 2024 SEC games

Tennessee football will play Kentucky and Mississippi State in night games at Neyland Stadium in early November.

The Vols will face Oklahoma, Arkansas, Florida, Alabama and Georgia in flex games, meaning they'll start in either the afternoon or night.

UT will kick off at 1 p.m. ET against UTEP on Nov. 23. And its game at Vanderbilt also will be played around lunchtime, either noon or 1 p.m. ET, on Nov. 30.

On Tuesday, the SEC announced windows for kickoff times of SEC-controlled games.

There are four windows: Early (noon-1 p.m. ET), afternoon (3:30-4:30 p.m. ET), night (6-8 p.m. ET) and flex (3:30-4:30 p.m. ET or 6-8 p.m. ET, to be determined). The exact kickoff times will be announced at a later date.

Kickoff times for three UT games were previously announced.

The Vols will host Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium at 12:45 p.m. ET on Aug. 31.

UT will play North Carolina State at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 7 in Charlotte at Bank of America Stadium, home to the Carolina Panthers and the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

And UT will play Kent State at 7:45 p.m. ET on Sept. 14 at Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee football 2024 game times

Here is UT’s schedule with kickoff and game time windows:

Aug. 31: Chattanooga (12:45 p.m. ET)

Sept. 7: NC State at Charlotte (7:30 p.m. ET)

Sept. 14: Kent State (7:45 p.m. ET)

Sept. 21: At Oklahoma (3:30-4:30 p.m. ET or 6-8 p.m. ET)

Oct. 5: At Arkansas (3:30-4:30 p.m. ET or 6-8 p.m. ET)

Oct. 12: Florida (3:30-4:30 p.m. ET or 6-8 p.m. ET)

Oct. 19: Alabama (3:30-4:30 p.m. ET or 6-8 p.m. ET)

Nov. 2: Kentucky (6-8 p.m. ET)

Nov. 9: Mississippi State (6-8 p.m. ET)

Nov. 16: At Georgia (3:30-4:30 p.m. ET or 6-8 p.m. ET)

Nov. 23: UTEP (1 p.m. ET)

Nov. 30: At Vanderbilt (noon-1 p.m. ET)

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks.

