Tennessee football star defensive end James Pearce arrested after traffic stop

Tennessee star defensive end James Pearce Jr. was arrested Monday after disobeying police instructions during a traffic stop on suspicions of speeding and driving on a suspended license, according to a Knoxville police report obtained by Knox News.

He’s the third UT football player arrested or cited for driving-related incidents this season.

He is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 12.

Pearce, 20, is one of college football’s top pass rushers. He was named AP All-SEC first team on Monday, and he’s a catalyst of the Vols' defense heading into the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against Iowa on Jan. 1.

At about 8:20 a.m. ET Monday, police clocked Pearce driving 63 mph in a 35 mph zone on Western Avenue in a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee, the KPD report said.

Police say the vehicle had expired North Carolina temporary tags, and Pearce failed to provide identification or proof of insurance. Police discovered that he had a suspended license in North Carolina.

Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. (27) points at a flag thrown against Texas A&M during a football game between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.

Police said Pearce refused to follow instructions during the traffic stop.

According to the report, Pearce was asked to turn off the vehicle and step out of it. But he had to be instructed multiple times before doing so.

He then was told that his car would be towed and that he was to stand by assisting officers while police searched the vehicle. But the officer said Pearce disregarded those instructions and walked toward the vehicle.

Pearce then was arrested, and his vehicle was impounded, the report said.

He was charged with speeding, driving on a suspended license, failure to present insurance, registration improperly displayed and improper window tinting.

"We are aware of the incident involving James Pearce Jr., and we are awaiting more information," a UT spokesperson said.

Pearce, a sophomore from Charlotte, North Carolina, had a breakout sophomore season. He ranks third in sacks (8.5) in the SEC and fifth in tackles for loss (13). He was voted 2023 first-team All-SEC by the USA TODAY Sports Network.

Pearce was a four-star prospect and the highest-rated recruit in Tennessee's 2022 signing class, according to 247Sports Composite.

Two Vols issued reckless driving citations before Pearce arrest

Two UT football players were issued reckless driving citations this season, according to UT police reports obtained by Knox News.

Starting cornerback Doneiko Slaughter was issued two misdemeanor citations by UTPD during a traffic stop at about 1 a.m. on Nov. 19, six hours after UT's home loss to Georgia.

Slaughter, 22, was issued citations for reckless driving and improper lane change because he drove over the median, the police report said.

Slaughter is scheduled to appear in court Dec. 6.

Reserve running back DeSean Bishop, a former Mr. Football at Karns High, was pulled over by police just before 1 a.m. on Oct. 29. It was a few hours after UT's 33-27 win at Kentucky, but Bishop did travel with the team for that game.

Bishop, 19, was issued a citation for reckless driving in a 2018 Dodge Charger, according to the report. No other details were provided.

Bishop is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 19.

