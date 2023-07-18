Tennessee football will kick off its home opener in the early evening against Austin Peay.

The game will be played on Sept. 9. UT announced it will start at 5 p.m. ET at Neyland Stadium and streamed on SEC Network+ and ESPN+.

It will be only the second time the programs have played. In 2013, UT beat Austin Peay 45-0 in its season opener.

This year's Austin Peay game is No. 2 on the Vols' schedule. They will open the season against Virginia (noon ET, ABC) on Sept. 2, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel, front right, talks with quarterback Joe Milton III (7) during the first half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Under coach Josh Heupel, UT has coasted to runaway wins in its home openers. In 2021, it beat Bowling Green 38-6. In 2022, it beat Ball State 59-10.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Last season, the Vols went 11-2 with a win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl to cap their best season in more than 20 years. Two stars of the Orange Bowl win, quarterback Joe Milton and linebacker Aaron Beasley, will lead this year's team.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Emailadam.sparks@knoxnews.com. Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football sets game time for home opener vs. Austin Peay