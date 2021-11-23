Which Tennessee football seniors with eligibility remaining will return in 2022?

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel admitted “roster management” has never been more complicated in college football.

Due to COVID-19 in the 2020 season, the NCAA granted an extra season of eligibility to all players, producing “super seniors.” Traditional academic seniors are faced with returning for that extra year or moving on.

The NFL Draft could lure away some players. The early signing period begins Dec. 15. And the NCAA transfer portal is as active as ever.

So which Vols will return next season? Heupel and his staff already have discussed that with some seniors, and more conversations will come as early as next week.

UT (6-5, 3-4 SEC) will play Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7) on Saturday (3:45 p.m. ET, SEC Network) in the regular-season finale and then await its bowl invitation.

It will be senior day at Neyland Stadium, but players recognized will not indicate whether they leave. They can still take part in the pregame ceremony and play next season, if they have eligibility remaining.

“Super seniors” and transfers exhausting their extra eligibility cannot return next season. They include wide receivers Velus Jones Jr. and JaVonta Payton, defensive backs Theo Jackson and Kenneth George, defensive ends Ja’Quain Blakely and Caleb Tremblay and defensive tackles Matthew Butler, LaTrell Bumphus and Aubrey Solomon.

Bumphus and Solomon have played only four games this season, making them eligible for a redshirt. But Heupel said “I don’t believe” that will be the case.

Here is a breakdown of the remaining seniors and graduates with eligibility remaining who must decide whether they return for the 2022 season.

Hendon Hooker, quarterback

Hooker, a Virginia Tech graduate transfer, has one season of eligibility remaining. He ranks No. 4 in FBS in passer rating with 24 TD passes and three interceptions and could be a preseason darkhorse Heisman Trophy candidate in 2022.

Story continues

But Hooker will turn 24 in January and the 2022 NFL Draft class of quarterbacks is weak. He could enter the draft or return to UT to try to improve his stock, if that’s possible. Hooker must rely on advisers to make the best decision.

Joe Milton, quarterback

Milton, the Michigan graduate transfer, has two seasons of eligibility remaining. He lost his starting job after two games, so it’s unlikely Heupel tabs him as QB1 in the future. Hooker’s decision could determine if Milton returns or ponders a transfer.

If Hooker declares for the draft, Milton could return for a second chance to start. If Hooker returns, Milton could compete for the backup job. Freshman Tayven Jackson, a four-star prospect, will join the mix in January. And UT could still get another quarterback in the transfer portal.

Cade Mays, offensive lineman

Mays, a former Knox Catholic standout and Georgia transfer, has received wide-ranging grades from NFL Draft projections. CBS Sports tabbed him as a first-round pick in the preseason, while others have placed him in the middle rounds. Either way, it seems likely that Mays, a 6-foot-6, 325-pounder, would enter the draft and start his NFL career.

Jerome Carvin, offensive lineman

Carvin, a former Cordova standout, has played 44 games with 27 starts over four seasons at center, left guard and right guard. Because of the COVID exempt year, he can return for the 2022 season. Carvin would be a valuable veteran returning on the offensive line, especially if Mays leaves.

K’Rohjn Calbert, offensive lineman

Calbert, a former Warren County standout, is a fifth-year senior. But he has only played three seasons, including the 2020 COVID exempt year, and sat out this season due to a preseason injury. Calbert has played 32 games with five starts in his career, and he could compete for a starting spot at tackle if he returns in 2022.

Ollie Lane, offensive lineman

Lane, a former Gibbs standout, could return as a fifth-year senior in 2022. He made the first four starts of his career at left guard this season. He graduated in May, but he could come back to provide valuable depth.

Princeton Fant, tight end

Fant, a former La Vergne standout, has 12 receptions, 126 yards and one TD in the most productive season of his career. He is a fifth-year senior, but the COVID exempt year gives him the option to play one more season.

“Me and coach talked about it,” Fant said. “(Returning next season is) definitely something I am considering just to give myself more of a chance, just to come back and compete and be part of the team. I don’t really know right now.”

Jacob Warren, tight end

Tennessee tight end Jacob Warren (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in an NCAA college football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, September 18, 2021.

Warren, a former Farragut standout, has 18 receptions, 179 yards and three TDs in the most productive season of his career. He graduated in May, but he is only a redshirt junior in terms of eligibility. Due to the COVID exempt year, Warren could play two more seasons. Warren and Fant have roles in Heupel’s offense, which could expand in 2022.

Solon Page III, linebacker

Page is a fifth-year senior who has one season of eligibility remaining because of the COVID exempt year. He is having the best season of his career, by far, mostly as a reserve linebacker. He had a pick-6 against Tennessee Tech for a memorable highlight.

He turns 24 a few days after the 2022 season opener, so his return depends on whether he wants to keep playing or move on with his post-college life.

Juwan Mitchell, linebacker

Mitchell led Texas in tackles in 2020, transferred to UT, started the opener against Bowling Green and then suffered a season-ending shoulder injury. It’s not clear how much of an impact he could make if he returns. But the linebacking corps still needs depth, and Mitchell at least could provide that.

Alontae Taylor, cornerback

Taylor, a former Coffee County standout, has played 43 games, including 29 starts, over four seasons. And this is Taylor’s best season with 50 tackles, seven passes defended and two interceptions with a pick-6.

Tennessee defensive back Alontae Taylor (2) gestures while officials review a touchdown scored by Alabama during a football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.

He could return for a fifth season because of the COVID exempt year, but it seems more likely that he’ll enter the NFL Draft. Defensive coordinator Tim Banks hinted at that possibility on Tuesday, saying “obviously losing Alontae could impact some decisions we make in recruiting.”

Trevon Flowers, safety

The defensive secondary already will lose Jackson. If Taylor also leaves, there will be a need for leadership and stability. Flowers could provide a little of both since he’s played 33 games with 23 starts.

He has a career-high 71 tackles, fourth-most among SEC defensive backs, and one interception this season. Taylor has played four seasons, but his COVID exempt year offers the chance for one more.

Paxton Brooks, punter

Brooks will get a chance to make an NFL roster, following the path of past UT punters Dustin and Britton Colquitt, Michael Palardy, Trevor Daniel and others. The question is whether he wants to try after this season or next.

Brooks graduated in May but could return in 2022 if he wants. Kolby Morgan, who punted four times as a freshman this season, would be his successor.

Chase McGrath, placekicker

McGrath, a Southern Cal graduate transfer, has had a full career. He’s made 42 of 55 field goals in the Pac-12 and SEC. In his one season at UT, McGrath made 10 of 13 field goals and 54 of 54 PATs. He can return for his sixth year of college because of the COVID exempt season in which he didn’t play at USC.

Toby Wilson, placekicker

Wilson, a former Brentwood Academy standout, is a redshirt junior, but he’s already graduated. He’s made 7 of 7 PATs and handled a few kickoffs. If McGrath does not return, Wilson would be the frontrunner for the primary placekicker role.

Reach Adam Sparks at adam.sparks@knoxnews.com and on Twitter @AdamSparks.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Which Vols football seniors with eligibility remaining will return in 2022?