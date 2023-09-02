Tennessee football score vs. Virginia: Live updates from season opener

NASHVILLE − Tennessee football kicks off the 2023 season in Music City.

The No. 10 Vols face Virginia at Nissan Stadium at 11 a.m. CT/noon ET on ABC.

Coach Josh Heupel starts his third season at UT after reeling off a superb 18-8 record. Quarterback Joe Milton takes over as the full-time starter after earning the Orange Bowl MVP. And the Vols will try to keep the momentum going after leading the nation in scoring last season.

This is UT's first game at Nissan Stadium since losing to Purdue in the 2021 Music City Bowl. Meanwhile, the Vols hold a 3-1 all-time record against Virginia. Their last meeting was the Sugar Bowl to end the 1990 season, which UT won 23-22.

Senior quarterback Joe Milton has been one of the most anticipated players of the 2023 season, and he will make his first start of the season in Nissan Stadium against Virginia.

