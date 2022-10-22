No. 4 Tennessee football faces UT Martin in its homecoming game, serving as a bridge between the Vols' big win over Alabama and their upcoming rivalry game against Kentucky.

The Vols (6-0) and Skyhawks (4-2) will play at noon ET at Neyland Stadium. It will be televised on SEC Network.

Tennessee is a heavy favorite over UTM, an FCS member of the Ohio Valley Conference. So the Vols could improve on their eye-popping numbers. They lead FBS in total offense (551 ypg) and rank No. 2 in scoring offense (47.7 ppg).

Quarterback Hendon Hooker, a Heisman Trophy candidate, and wide receiver Jalin Hyatt connected for five TD passes against Alabama. But how long will they be in this game? A lopsided score could give more snaps to key backups who will be needed for Tennessee's stretch run.

Tennessee football score vs UT Martin: Live updates

Third quarter

13:01 left: Touchdown Tennessee on drive No. 1 of the second half. Dylan Sampson with a 1-yard touchdown run capping a 5-play, 75-yard drive. Joe Milton had a pair of 30+ yard passes on the drive.

Tennessee going to name its score today. Vols 58, UT Martin 7.

Second quarter

Princeton Fant throws a TD pass?! Yes, he did.

2:35 left: Princeton Fant, a tight end, has run for two touchdowns and just threw a 66-yard touchdown pass to Jalin Hyatt.

By the way, Joe Milton is in at QB. Or whatever it is you do when the tight end throws long.

Vols 52, UT Martin 7.

Tricky Vols! Princeton Fant to Jalin Hyatt for the 68 yard TD! pic.twitter.com/ztn9Nw6x4K — Sideline CFB (@SidelineCFB) October 22, 2022

4:15 left: Princeton Fant 11-yard touchdown run from the fullback spot. It's a thing now.

Vols 45, UT Martin 7.

5:44 left: Squirrel White catches a deep ball, on a Hendon Hooker pass that won't make Hooker's highlight reel.

7:09 left: Touchdown Tennessee. UT Martin's defense takes the bait on the fake WR screen, and forgets to cover Ramel Keyton. 17-yard touchdown for Keyton, his second of the day.

UT 38, UT Martin 7.

Hendon Hooker is 16-of-22 for 221 yards and three touchdowns.

8:33 left: UT Martin three-and-out.

Jalin Hyatt's first TD of the day, and the Vols are rolling

10:13 left: Touchdown Tennessee. Jalin Hyatt has been close to breaking one, and he finally does. 22-yard touchdown catch and run.

Vols 31, UT Martin 7.

10:23 left: UT Martin RB Sam Franklin fumbles deep in Skyhawks territory. Vols recover, will start drive on the UT Martin 31. Trevon Flowers forced the fumble, looked to be Aaron Beasley on the recovery.

10:57 left: Chase McGrath's 40-yard field goal is good. Much less at stake on that kick than last week, though it also looked much more traditional coming off of his foot.

Tennessee 24, UT Martin 7.

12:47 left: UT Martin with a three-and-out following a couple of good drives. UT's defense brought the pressure on that drive.

14:45 left: Solon Page TFL.

First quarter

End of the first quarter: Ramel Keyton's 8-yard touchdown catch ends the quarter, on a nice throw from Hendon Hooker over the middle.

Tennessee 21, UT Martin 7.

13 seconds left: Hendon Hooker scrambles for 21 yards on 3rd and 19.

3:39 left: William Wright, the walk-on cornerback from Nashville, makes the third down interception. That's the first of his career.

5:10 left: The Vols apparently can't cover Colton Dowell. He has four catches for 77 yards already, and UT Martin is in UT territory.

Princeton Fant with another TD run

5:59 left: Touchdown Tennessee. Princeton Fant on the fullback dive has become a primary feature of the Vols' go-to-go offense.

Tennessee 14, UT Martin 7.

6:51 left: Ramel Keyton on the post route to the UT Martin 2. A lot of room there for Hooker and Keyton to work.

UT Martin ties it up early

9:05 left: Touchdown UT Martin, and it's Zoe Martin on the jet sweep. No one there for Vols off the left edge.

UT Martin 7, Tennessee 7. 1Q



Zoe Roberts 4-yard run on end around after UTM connected on 41-yard pass.



Drive: 8 plays, 75 yards, 2:39. https://t.co/PdiBuWiawc — Adam Sparks (@AdamSparks) October 22, 2022

9:36 left: UT Martin takes a shot, and Colton Dowell makes the grab over De'Shawn Rucker. First and goal, UT Martin.

10:13 left: UT Martin with a little more room and tempo on the second drive. Skyhawks near midfield.

Tennessee TD on first drive

11:44 left: Jabari Small. Touchdown Tennessee. A 2-yard touchdown run caps off the Vols' opening drive.

Tennessee 7, UT Martin 0.

13:22 left: Jalin Hyatt wins a one-on-one ball downfield. Scheduled post.

14:06 left: UT's defense is ready to play, forcing a three-and-out. Good pressure from LaTrell Bumphus on third down.

15:00 left: UT Martin to receive. Let's see if UT's defense is ready to go today.

