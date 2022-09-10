Tennessee football score vs. Pittsburgh: Live updates as Vols chase big road win

The first big test for Tennessee football arrives with a critical road game against No. 14 Pittsburgh.

The Vols (1-0) play the Panthers (1-0) at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC at Acrisure Stadium, home of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It's a rematch of UT's 41-34 loss last season when Pitt went on to an ACC title. Beating a ranked opponent on the road could boost the Vols' expectations in Josh Heupel's second season.

SCOUTING REPORT: Our score prediction for Tennessee football game vs. Pittsburgh

TENNESSEE FOOTBALL: Depth chart for Pittsburgh game

JUST MEANS MORE: Tennessee expects Pittsburgh to play familiar brand of football – like an SEC team

This is a clash of styles.

Heupel's UT team relies on a quick-strike offense that earned a 59-10 win over Ball State in its season opener. Quarterback Hendon Hooker, playing Pitt for the fourth time in his career, will be key for the Vols.

Pat Narduzzi's Pitt squad wins with a power running game, play-action passes and an aggressive defense. The Panthers' defensive front-seven is loaded with All-ACC players and NFL prospects.

Tennessee football score, updates vs Pittsburgh

Second quarter

4:56 left: Jabari Small. Touchdown Tennessee. Vols lead.

5:04 left: Touchdown Tennessee! Cedric Tillman goes deep for 62 yards. It's close as to whether or not Tillman crossed the plane of the goal line before his elbow hit the ground. It's under review.

HENDON HOOKER TO CEDRIC TILLMAN 🔥🔥



The 61-yard connection sets up the go-ahead @Vol_Football TD 🍊



pic.twitter.com/D9ixMoHrGP — 247Sports (@247Sports) September 10, 2022

After review, Tillman was ruled down at the Pitt 1-yard line.

5:31 left: Big fourth down stop for the Vols. Wesley Walker blitzes and sacks Kedon Slovis. Vols get the ball back before halftime.

Story continues

7:04 left: Pitt still moving the ball at will. Jaylon Barden is wide open over the middle for a first down on a third down play. Vols defense is struggling.

10:04 left: Good response by the Vols offense. Hendon Hooker finds Bru McCoy for a 34-yard touchdown catch. Vols back to within three points, at 17-14.

13:25 left: OMG, Gavin Bartholomew. He hurdles Trevon Flowers en route to a 57-yard touchdown reception. Pitt leads 17-7.

GAVIN BARTHOLOMEW HURDLES HIS WAY IN FOR SIX🤯



pic.twitter.com/LakHtq3JZH — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 10, 2022

First quarter

1:02 left: Jacob Warren gets Tennessee to the Pitt 1 with a catch-and-run over the middle. Jabari Small gets the yard and the touchdown on the next play. Pitt 10, Tennessee 7.

3:10 left: Good throw from Hendon Hooker to Cedric Tillman for 20 yards and a first down. Vols on the move.

4:16 left: Huge interception by Trevon Flowers in the end zone, with Aaron Beasley pressuring Pitt QB Kedon Slovis.

Trevon Flowers with the INT in the back of the end-zone! #Vols pic.twitter.com/eZcYtASMU9 — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) September 10, 2022

6:00 left: UT going for it on fourth down in Pitt territory. Hendon Hooker's pass to Cedric Tillman is deflected and incomplete.

9:00 left: Israel Abanikanda is gone. 76-yard touchdown run over the left side, and Pitt leads 10-0. Tennessee has not started well.

Israel Abanikanda with the HOUSE CALL 💨pic.twitter.com/tc6pC1hbz7 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 10, 2022

9:13 left: Slow start for Hendon Hooker and the Vols offense. Second three-and-out in two drives.

10:27 left: UT defense holds on goal-to-go situation, and Pitt settles for a field goal and a 3-0 lead.

14:25 left: Quick three-and-out for the Vols offense. Short punt, too. Pitt has good field position.

15:00 left: Vols will receive the opening kickoff. Here we go from Pittsburgh!

A Twitter List by AdamSparks

Reach Adam Sparks at adam.sparks@knoxnews.com and on Twitter @AdamSparks.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football score vs. Pitt: Live updates from Heinz Field