Recap: Tennessee football dominant at LSU ahead of Alabama showdown

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana −Tennessee football takes an unbeaten record and top-10 ranking into its first SEC road games against LSU.

The Vols should be well rested after an off week. Led by quarterback Hendon Hooker, they tout the No. 1 offense in college football. But it must move the ball amid the noise of a sellout crowd to score a win at Tiger Stadium.

No. 8 Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) will play LSU (4-1, 2-0) at noon ET. It will be televised on ESPN, and the Vols are wearing alternate Smokey Grey uniforms.

The Vols have lost five straight to LSU in the series, including a 16-14 defeat in 2010 in their last trip to Tiger Stadium.

What time, channel is Tennessee football game on vs. LSU?

TV: ESPN

TIME: Noon ET

Betting line: Vols by 3

FOR SUBSCRIBERS:96 years ago, this Tennessee game at LSU launched Neyland legend and killed a governor

PREDICTIONS:SEC football Week 6 predictions: Our experts pick the winner of every game

Why is Tennessee football wearing alternate Smokey Grey uniforms, instead of road jerseys?

Tennessee is wearing its alternate Smokey Grey home uniforms instead of its traditional white road uniforms because LSU opted to wear white jerseys for its home game.

It's the first time the Vols have donned the alternate look since 2017. Tennessee is 3-1 when wearing the uniforms, all at home.

Tennessee football score updates vs. LSU from Tiger Stadium

Fourth quarter

END OF THE GAME: Tennessee 40, LSU 13 is the final. Trevon Flowers with the interception in the end zone to complete a great day for Josh Heupel and the Vols.

INSTANT ANALYSIS: Tennessee football blisters LSU, takes over Tiger Stadium

JOHN ADAMS: Tennessee Vols finally can say 'Bring on 'Bama' and mean it

REPORT CARD: Tennessee football grades vs. LSU: The most complete win of Josh Heupel era

2:39 left: Chase McGrath has his fourth field goal of the day. That was a 8-plus minute drive from the Vols.

Tennessee 40, LSU 13.

11:32 left: Touchdown, LSU. Kayshon Boutte with a catch in the back of the end zone. Two point conversion no good.

Story continues

Tennessee 37, LSU 13.

Third quarter

Tennessee's romp is on

2:13 left: Touchdown Tennessee. Jabari Small with a 5-yard touchdown run, untouched.

Vols 37, LSU 7. Death Valley is clearing out. Hopefully LSU fans know how to exit Tiger Stadium in the daylight.

5:25 left: Bru McCoy, with a 48-yard catch, is over 100 yards. 7 catches for 140 yards for the USC transfer.

10:17 left: Byron Young sack on third down. LSU will punt. And you might see some empty bleachers in Tiger Stadium soon.

Vols score a TD to start second half

11:47 left: Touchdown Tennessee! Jalin Hyatt with a 14-yard touchdown catch on a good route that sent an LSU defender to the turf. Hyatt's second TD of the game and fifth of the season.

Tennessee 30, LSU 7.

Hendon Hooker to Jalin Hyatt for the 14 yard TD! LSU DB fell down lol pic.twitter.com/vZdi45KyZe — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) October 8, 2022

13:22 left: Jaylen Wright breaks about six LSU tackles for a 7-yard gain. This could be a dagger of a drive for UT. Already past midfield.

Jabari Small converts on 3rd and short.

Second quarter

Tennessee 23, LSU 7 at halftime

4 seconds left: Hendon Hooker throws a strike over the middle to Bru McCoy to the LSU 15.

Chase McGrath's 32-yard field goal is good as time expires. Brian Kelly's nonsensical decision hands UT three more points.

28 seconds left: LSU throws three straight incompletions near midfield. Instead of punting, LSU goes for it. Tennessee blitzes and gets home for a fourth down sack.

Brian Kelly has made some, frankly, bad decisions today. That was the worst. Vols with the ball near midfield.

Tennessee misses field goal late in first half

1:00 left: Jalin Hyatt gets little on a 3rd and 9 screen in LSU territory, and UT has a fourth down decision.

Drive hampered by a Jerome Carvin holding penalty.

Chase McGrath lines up for a 51-yard field goal. LSU calls a second timeout after the third down play. Hmmm.

McGrath's field goal try bounces off the right upright and is no good. LSU has a chance for points now.

LSU on the board with a 96-yard touchdown drive

3:05 left: Touchdown, LSU. Josh Williams plunges into the end zone from a yard out.

Tennessee 20, LSU 7. Tigers outgaining Vols 204-174.

3:55 left: After a sack, Jayden Daniels finds Mason Taylor on a slant for a first down to the UT 1. First and goal.

4:54 left: Jayden Daniels scrambles deep into UT territory. LSU has moved the ball but has not scored yet today.

8:02 left: Three straight Hendon Hooker incompletions and a UT punt. LSU will have the length of the field to go.

8:49 left: Princeton Fant with a shovel pass first down conversion on 4th and short from midfield.

12:58 left: Full credit to the Tennessee defense so far. Jayden Daniels is hesitant off his first read, and the Vols defense is spying him to limit the scrambling opportunities.

LSU punts from the UT 432 and kicks it into the end zone for a touchback. 22 yard net punt.

Tennessee's defense gets a fourth down stop, and Hendon Hooker makes LSU pay

14:39 left: Touchdown Tennessee! Jalin Hyatt with a 45-yard touchdown catch on a good throw from Hooker as UT took a deep shot after the turnover on downs.

Tennessee 20, LSU 0.

14:46 left: LSU stoned on 4th and 1 from midfield. Aaron Beasley got the penetration, and the rest of the defense came over the tackle Josh Williams.

LSU looks poorly coached, and Tennessee looks ready for Alabama.

First quarter

2:15 left: Josh Josephs sack on first down.

2:31 left: The Vols offense has been good so far, but LSU's defense has held for two field goal attempts.

Chase McGrath is good from 38 yards out. Vols 13, LSU no score.

4:46 left: Bru McCoy on a quick pass YACs into LSU territory. The Vols offense is working well with a good tempo right now.

5:20 left: Hendon Hooker gets away from a possible sack, runs for a first down.

5:48 left: Kayshon Boutte is short on 4th down, though he tried to stretch the ball out. It looks close....

Tennessee gets the ball just past its own 10. Don't be surprised if it's reviewed, though.

It is reviewed, and the call stands.

Tennessee's defense is spying LSU QB Jayden Daniels on nearly every play.

8:01 left: Jayden Daniels scrambles inside the UT 35, and is facemasked pretty blatantly by Jeremy Banks.

LSU inside the UT 20.

9:46 left: Jack Bech with a first down catch after LSU had too many men on the field.

11:08 left: Jabari Small is tackled behind the line of scrimmage on a not-great 3rd and short play. Vols will settle for a field goal after the big punt return. Chase McGrath is good from 35 yards out.

Tennessee 10, LSU 0.

12:47 left: LSU's offense goes three-and-out. Are the first quarter Vols back?

Dee Williams with an electric return to the LSU 26, tackled by punter Jay Bramblett.

LSU fumbles opening kickoff, and the Vols take advantage

13:46 left: Touchdown Tennessee. Jabari Small 1-yard TD run. Vols 7, LSU 0. Quick score after LSU fumbles the opening kickoff.

Can't start much better than that on the road. Death Valley already silent.

Jabari Small with the first touchdown of #CollegeFootball Week 6 Saturday!



Small by name, big play threat by nature 🔥

pic.twitter.com/nbQfDgmUJX — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) October 8, 2022

14:22 left: Ramel Keyton with a first down catch. First and goal, Vols.

15:00 left: LSU wins the toss, will receive. It may be a late-morning start, but there are still a lot of people in Death Valley.

LSU's Jack Bech muffs the kickoff, and the Vols recover at the LSU 27. Wow. You could tell Brian Kelly and LSU's coaching staff were uncomfortable with something on that kickoff because they were animated in trying to sort out the return formation.

Pregame

Some injury news from Baton Rouge: Gerald Mincey and Cedric Tillman are both out for today's game. Jeremiah Crawford will start at left tackle, his first career start with the Vols.

LSU left tackle Will Campbell, who was hospitalized on Friday, is also out. The school reports Campbell was treated for dehydration.

INJURY REPORT: Three Tennessee football players inactive against LSU

LSU INJURY REPORT: LSU left tackle Will Campbell out vs Tennessee after being hospitalized on Friday night

A Twitter List by AdamSparks

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football score vs LSU: Live updates from Baton Rouge