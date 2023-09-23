Tennessee football score updates vs. UTSA in Week 4

No. 20 Tennessee football tries to get back on track with a nonconference game against UTSA on Saturday before returning to SEC play.

The Vols (2-1) play UTSA (1-2) at Neyland Stadium. Kickoff is 4 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

Tennessee is coming off a disappointing 29-16 loss to Florida. And next week, it starts a four-game stretch of SEC games. So this is a critical opportunity for the Vols to get their swagger.

Tennessee football vs. UTSA: Time, TV, betting odds

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

Betting odds: -21 point favorite

Frank Harris reportedly out for UTSA

UTSA star quarterback Frank Harris will not play against No. 20 Tennessee football today, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported.

Tennessee football score vs. UTSA: Live updates from Neyland Stadium

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter.

