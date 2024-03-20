Tennessee football schedule 2025: Every SEC opponent Vols will face

Tennessee football will play the same eight SEC opponents in 2025 as the 2024 season, but with home and away games flipped.

On Wednesday, the SEC released the list of conference games for the 2025 season. It will stick with an eight-game league schedule for at least one more year, keeping the same matchups in place.

That means Tennessee will play Oklahoma, Arkansas, Georgia and Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium in 2025.

The Vols will play road games at Florida, Alabama, Kentucky and Mississippi State.

Dates for the SEC games have not been announced.

FROM VOLS VAULT 88 years before NIL, Tennessee boosters paid its star player. A bigger scheme followed.

Tennessee keeps rivalries at least through 2025

Sticking with an eight-game SEC schedule means Tennessee will continue its rivalries with Florida, Alabama, Kentucky and Vanderbilt at least through 2025.

If the SEC goes to a nine-game conference schedule, perhaps as early as 2026, some of those games will no longer be annual matchups.

In the so-called 3-6 model, teams would play the same three conference rivals every season and then rotate opponents to fill the remaining six conference games.

The Vols likely would play Vanderbilt, Alabama and either South Carolina or Kentucky as permanent SEC opponents. If so, the Florida rivalry would be played in alternating years.

Here’s who the Vols play in 2025 nonconference games

Tennessee already has dates scheduled for its nonconference games in 2025.

On Aug. 30, 2025, the Vols will play Syracuse in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Classic in Atlanta. They’ll host ETSU and UAB on Sept. 6 and Sept. 20, respectively, at Neyland Stadium.

And then Tennessee will host New Mexico State on Nov. 15.

The Vols have a combined 9-0 record against those opponents in their history. They are 3-0 against Syracuse, 1-0 against ETSU and 5-0 against UAB. They have never played New Mexico State.

If the SEC goes to a nine-game league schedule in 2026, Tennessee is prepared for it. The Vols have only three nonconference games lined up in 2026: Furman, at Nebraska and Western Michigan.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football schedule 2025: See every SEC opponent